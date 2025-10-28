Next contract: Mike Matheson has empowered the Canadiens

Even if contract negotiations haven ‘t yet begun between Mike Matheson and the Canadiens, we know that everyone wants to see the defenseman stay in town.

Except those who still want to trade him, of course.

We don't yet know how the negotiations will go, but we do know that the Canadiens will try, as they have done with others, to convince him to take a discount.

Will it work? We'll have to see.

But we suspect Matheson knows what he's in for, having seen how his former agent runs the Canadiens as GM. He sees the culture of the Canadiens, clearly.

And in reality, he's really not worried about it, in light of what he's said.

Why not? Because even though negotiations haven't started yet, we all agree thatMatheson's statement (reported by Arpon Basu) speaks volumes about his mentality.

In my opinion, I'd rather be underpaid than overpaid. That's the way I see it. – Mike Matheson

I tried to talk to Mike Matheson about his next contract. He refused. But he was willing to talk about his current contract, which is also highly relevant to what the Canadiens will be going through. And that experience only makes him more valuable: https://t.co/R2F57C61tY – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) October 28, 2025

Still, eh?

I don't know if his agent is happy to see Matheson say that. After all, even if it helps him get the fans and club on his side, it gives power to the GM and president in future negotiations.

So clearly, Matheson wasn't lying when he said he really wasn't thinking about his contractual situation.

Normally, when a player signs for fewer years, he can take more money. But if he signs for less money, it could be because it's on the terms of a longer contract.

When Matheson says he doesn't want to be a pushover, is that in annual salary or in years? Who knows.

Clearly, it's the talk of the town. For the past few days, it's been the talk of the town almost more than the talk of goalies. Besides, who's going to score tonight?

You're Martin St-Louis, who are you sending in front of the Habs net tonight against the Kraken? – TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 28, 2025

