Nazem Kadri would accept a deal in Montreal

The Canadiens could be an interesting team for Nazem Kadri.

The player's situation is getting a lot of attention in Calgary, because the Flames are really bad … and if there's a deal, the Habs could have their nose in it.

We wrote about this earlier today.

His name is floating around the NHL quite a bit these days → https://t.co/rxK9C3Ebyx – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) October 28, 2025

That said, it's important to note that Kadri has a no-movement clause and has a list of 13 teams he'd like not to be traded to.

But what's interesting to know is that the Habs aren ‘t on that list. Marco D'Amico reported the information on X… and the case, indirectly, becomes even more intriguing.

The Canadiens would likely have interest in Nazem Kadri if made available, but they would be far from the only team. Kadri has a modified NMC (13 teams) and Montreal is confirmed not to be on it. Will have more on this Thursday with @ShaunStarr78 on the Starr & D'Amico Show. – Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) October 28, 2025

It's getting intriguing because Kadri has the tools to fit well in Montreal.

I'd love to see an intense, emotional player like him grafted onto the Canadiens' current roster. Kadri is older, he's experienced, he's a leader on and off the ice… And we know his offensive talent.

But as Marco D'Amico mentioned in his tweet, there will be several clubs interested in him if he becomes available on the trade market.

He has what it takes to help many National League teams – especially those looking to make a run at the playoffs – and his name is sure to become even more popular in the coming months if the Flames continue to lose.

But Kadri probably won't be the only player targeted by the Canadiens either, that said, as Pierre LeBrun mentioned on TSN(OverDrive).

We can expect Kent Hughes to be aggressive in his efforts to improve the team… and we know he won't be afraid to give more than not enough to add offensive punch to his top-9.

It's going to get interesting in the coming weeks and months in Montreal :

LeBrun on TSN OverDrive says the Canadiens have list internally on what centers could potentially pop up between now and next season, Nazem Kadri is one of those names, they would have interest in him if he became available later this season. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) October 28, 2025

Frank Seravalli: Re Rasmus Anderson/Vegas rumours: No, I think there's more teams in the mix, and frankly I think that ship has sailed on Vegas given their cap situation – Oilers Now (10/27) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) October 28, 2025

NHL players getting deked out of their jockstraps by Habs rookie Ivan Demidov pic.twitter.com/X2VCE8tB9O – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 28, 2025

Do you agree with starting Dobes tonight and who do you think should start on Saturday vs the Sens ? pic.twitter.com/6436kCCqHM – HFTV (@HFTVSports) October 28, 2025

