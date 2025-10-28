Hockey

Nazem Kadri would accept a deal in Montreal
Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Screenshot / X

The Canadiens could be an interesting team for Nazem Kadri.

The player's situation is getting a lot of attention in Calgary, because the Flames are really bad … and if there's a deal, the Habs could have their nose in it.

We wrote about this earlier today.

That said, it's important to note that Kadri has a no-movement clause and has a list of 13 teams he'd like not to be traded to.

But what's interesting to know is that the Habs aren ‘t on that list. Marco D'Amico reported the information on X… and the case, indirectly, becomes even more intriguing.

It's getting intriguing because Kadri has the tools to fit well in Montreal.

I'd love to see an intense, emotional player like him grafted onto the Canadiens' current roster. Kadri is older, he's experienced, he's a leader on and off the ice… And we know his offensive talent.

But as Marco D'Amico mentioned in his tweet, there will be several clubs interested in him if he becomes available on the trade market.

He has what it takes to help many National League teams – especially those looking to make a run at the playoffs – and his name is sure to become even more popular in the coming months if the Flames continue to lose.

But Kadri probably won't be the only player targeted by the Canadiens either, that said, as Pierre LeBrun mentioned on TSN(OverDrive).

We can expect Kent Hughes to be aggressive in his efforts to improve the team… and we know he won't be afraid to give more than not enough to add offensive punch to his top-9.

It's going to get interesting in the coming weeks and months in Montreal :


