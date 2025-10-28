Baseball

MLB in brief: “I don’t think about other men in bed” | Red Sox finances
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
“I don't think about other men in bed”

Mookie Betts didn't dream about Shohei Ohtani or Freddie Freeman last night.

The importance of Alejandro Kirk

In the World Series, he's on fire.

Red Sox finances

How will this be managed in 2026?

How do you manage 18 innings?

It was quite a challenge.

A documentary on Joe Torre

Interesting.

Quite a journey

There isn't just one way to reach the Majors.

