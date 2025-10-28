Lane Hutson is nicknamed “Wayne Hutson” in the Habs dressing room

At just 21, Lane Hutson is one of the best hockey players on the planet.

He's one of the NHL's elite offensive defensemen, and he's really starting to be more responsible defensively too.

It's not for nothing that he's the 12th most effective defenseman in the league when it comes to battles won for the puck:

Lane Hutson is 12th in puck battle win percentage among NHL defensemen https://t.co /VAJNWtDvR6 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 28, 2025

The kid's got talent, and the Canadiens players know it in the bedroom, too.

In fact… the guys in the dressing room know it so well that they nickname him “Wayne Hutson”, referring to Wayne Gretzky. Renaud Lavoie talked about it this morning on BPM Sports.

With Little Bro (Slaf), Medium Bro (Caufield) and Big Bro (Suzuki), we now have the nicknames of four Habs stars.

Out West with the #CH before tonight's game against Seattle, @PFrioletRDS asked Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki about their relationship with line partner Juraj Slafkovsky. They're not exactly like the “scrappy little brothers” of our childhood,… pic.twitter.com/yIrnll2SL5 – RDS (@RDSca) October 28, 2025

The players have fun together.

There's a great sense of complicity within the group, and you can tell when you hear the nicknames being attributed to the players in the dressing room. It really feels like a family… and I hear they like the fact that they can rub shoulders regularly too.

It's part of the team's new culture, after all.

We've changed the way things are done in Montreal, thanks in part to Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes. The philosophy has changed since their arrival in Montreal: Hughes and Gorton wanted to create a pleasant environment for everyone (players and staff alike).

It's different from the last few years, and it's great to see for the fans too. Because right now, it's hard not to love this club, and the players on the team too…

Overtime

– Logical.

Elias Pettersson wasn't in the mood to entertain J.T. Miller questions from local media. When asked about facing him tonight, he deadpanned, “I played against him last year, too” and left it at that. Didn't bite much on follow-ups, either. Definitely felt like a touchy subject. – Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) October 28, 2025

– No worse.

In his 329th NHL game last night vs. SJS, Kirill Kaprizov notched three assists (0-3=3) to push his career point total to 400 (190-210=400). Per #NHLStats, Kaprizov tied Evgeni Malkin as the fourth-fastest active NHL player to reach 400 career points. Crosby – 292 gp

McDavid -… pic.twitter.com/YS8iF9dLVP – Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) October 27, 2025

– He's still just as good.

Alexander Radulov is clutch 1G, 2A in 7 minutes in 3rd period to complete a 2-goal comeback win for Lokomotiv! pic.twitter.com/LRgCTueBCj – KHL (@khl_eng) October 28, 2025

– Great news.

2023 11th overall pick Tom Willander will make his NHL debut tonight. Welcome to the League! pic.twitter.com/wKLx6wmqYe – NHL (@NHL) October 28, 2025

– Are you for or against the phantom rider in the playoffs?