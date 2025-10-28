Keep an eye on George Springer’s health

After an epic 18-inning battle spanning six hours and 39 minutes, the Toronto Blue Jays were defeated by the Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman's home run off reliever Brandon Little.

But not only did the Blue Jays lose game three of the World Series in heartbreaking fashion, they may also have lost the services of one of their best hitters. George Springer had to undergo an MRI due to right-side discomfort after leaving the game in the middle of a seventh-inning at-bat.

After swinging, he immediately touched the right side of his back and winced. He then walked around the batter's box to try to banish the pain, but quickly headed for his team's dugout and was removed from the game. He was then replaced by Ty France at designated hitter.

After the game, manager John Schneider gave a few details on the condition of his colt.

It's a right-side discomfort. He's already had an MRI. We'll see how it comes back and how he presents himself tomorrow. But it sucks. He's obviously an important part of our line-up.

For the record, “tomorrow” had already arrived by the time the manager spoke in Los Angeles.

It effectively sucks for the Jays, as Schneider mentions, when Springer has hit four home runs in the playoffs so far, in addition to posting a .246 batting average and .884 OPS during the fall dance.

Certainly, a possible absence of the 36-year-old could allow Bo Bichette to occupy the designated hitter spot in the offensive role. However, while this would be the ideal situation for Little Doe, it would be quite different for the Blue Jays, who would be deprived of their number-one hitter in a series where runs aren't easy to come by.

This content was created with the help of AI.