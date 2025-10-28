Jakub Dobes to face Kraken tonight

Jakub Dobes is on fire.

He hasn't lost yet this season, and his statistics are truly impressive. The Canadiens have faith in him… while Samuel Montembeault has been struggling since the start of the campaign.

So I'm not surprised to learn that Dobes will face the Kraken tonight in Seattle. Reminder: the match will be presented at 10:30 p.m… and you might want to take a little nap so you can stay up until the end. Especially if you watched the Jays vs. Dodgers game last night (hehe)!

Doby to face the Kraken Doby's net in Seattle#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/MZmbpNXwYI – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 28, 2025

