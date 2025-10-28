“I’d just missed one, I think it was 22 rounds ago” – Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman hit a winning grand slam in Game 1 of last year's World Series against the New York Yankees, courtesy of the generosity of manager Aaron Boone. He sent Nestor Cortes, who hadn't pitched in over thirty days, to the mound.

And just over 365 days later, Freeman once again caused hysteria among the fans gathered at Dodger Stadium when he hit a three-ball, two-strike count pitch over the center field fence to finally end one of the best Fall Classic games ever after 18 innings of action.

And following this historic moment, the California first baseman spoke with MLB Network's Lauren Shehadi for a few moments.

I just missed one, I think it was 22 innings ago.

Indeed, it felt like this marathon had lasted more than twenty innings, with the last pitch of the game coming six hours and 39 minutes after the first.

https://twitter.com/MLBNetwork/status/1983074614755426383

With this bomb, Freeman became the first player in MLB history to hit more than one game-winning home run in the World Series.

Freeman had had another opportunity earlier to rewrite history, when after hitting an Eric Lauer fastball in the thirteenth inning, he put down his bat and started toward the first cushion certain (or almost certain) that it was there. The ball eventually landed in the glove of Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho at the warning track.

It remains to be seen whether Freeman has any magic left in his bat for the rest of this World Series and for years to come.

This content was created with the help of AI.