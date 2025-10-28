George Springer not in starting lineup tonight

In the last few hours, John Schneider said he didn't know whether George Springer would be able to play tonight's game, which will be Duel #4 against the Dodgers in the World Series.

Was he bluffing or buying time? Who knows.

Since the Blue Jays were either planning to start him as DH or keep him on the bench, you'd think his injury wouldn't be serious enough to end his streak right away and bring in an arm like Yariel Rodriguez, for example.

And finally, the Blue Jays announced that Springer would not be in the starting line-up. Even though he's worked very hard to play, he won't be able to start today's game. We don't know if he'll be able to act as an alternate hitter, but it's doubtful.

So the top of the lineup simply went up for the first three hitters and Addison Barger is the #4 hitter. Nathan Lukes, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette (who'll get a chance to be tonight's choice hitter) will be the first three hitters.

For the rest, there are no big surprises ahead of the L.A. game.

Of necessity, Shohei Ohtani and Shane Bieber (who have never pitched in the World Series) will be under pressure, considering that both teams' relievers pitched quite a bit yesterday.

In Toronto, however, it's worth noting that all relievers who aren't Eric Lauer will be able to pitch tonight. We imagine it's the same for the Dodgers, but with Will Klein.

Intentional walk in the first inning for Shohei Ohtani: we don't know yet.

Not sure if he was being forthright but Blue Jays manager John Schneider said he hasn't decided if he'll walk Ohtani intentionally in the first inning tonight. – Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) October 28, 2025

George Springer is really magic.

“Whenever the season's over you guys will be surprised to hear how much he's grinded physically,” John Schneider said about George Springer. – Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) October 28, 2025

It was a beautiful moment, watching Clayton Kershaw pitch.

Clayton Kershaw's brief appearance in Game 3 was enough to make a grown man cry. pic.twitter.com/JWh8bCVDtJ – Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 28, 2025

If there had been a 19th inning and Yoshinobu Yamamoto hadn't pitched, Miguel Rojas would have pitched.

Dave Roberts says if Game 3 went to 19 innings, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto wasn't able to pitch, he likely would have put Miguel Rojas on the mound. Blake Snell threw a bullpen in the afternoon and Shohei Ohtani wasn't an option due to cramping he battled throughout the night. – Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) October 28, 2025

Trey Yesavage will pitch tomorrow.

THE ROOKIE IS BACK ON THE MOUND IN GAME 5 #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/CGXDDiuBQq – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 28, 2025

