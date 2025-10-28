Freddie Freeman hits game-winning home run in… 18th inning

Tyler Glasnow versus Max Scherzer: that was the duel on the heels of game #3 of the World Series tonight in California.

Early in the game, it was the umpires who robbed the Blue Jays of the show. It began, as we wrote earlier this evening, with the famous play with Bo Bichette on the paths.

On a clear ball 4, Varsho thinks he walked, Bo Bichette thinks he's going to 2nd, ump somehow makes a late strike 3 call. What the hell was that @mlb#worldseries pic.twitter.com/bejh1KIbVx – RGF (@rgfray1) October 28, 2025

Teoscar Hernandez and Shohei Ohtani then took advantage of the momentum to hit solo home runs… and the umpires once again stole the show for the Blue Jays.

It was weeping on Twitter, let's say, to see Freddie Freeman declared safe on such a play.

Blue Jays lost a challenge on this stolen base before Freddie Freeman got thrown out at home https://t.co/3kKBGxJAff pic.twitter.com/bzRC0V08MP – Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 28, 2025

But Toronto turned the tide. Freddie Freeman was pinned at the plate via a big throw from Addison Barger at the plate on a play minutes after the steal attempt.

Then, the forward did his job. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. got on base and a Tommy Edman error brought (second baseman) Bo Bichette to the plate. Then Alejandro Kirk hit a three-run home run.

The Blue Jays added a fourth via a run produced by Andres Gimenez – and the score was 4-2 to the visitors. That's 10 points produced in the 2025 series.

Tyler Glasnow had lost his early control. He ended up pitching 4.2 innings. That's one more strikeout than Max Scherzer, who pitched 4.1 innings – and didn't argue with his manager as he exited the game.

Shohei Ohtani's double off Mason Fluharty added a third earned run to Scherzer's record as Kiké Hernandez was on base due to the Blue Jays' starting pitcher.

Ohtani was impossible to remove, then.

¡Shohei mandó a Kiké al plato! pic.twitter.com/Dh0qJwxr3Q – Los Dodgers (@LosDodgers) October 28, 2025

Fluharty (who was there to face the lefties) later allowed a hit to Freddie Freeman, who drove in Ohtani. The veteran produced his second run of the series, tied it 4-4… and that brought Louis Varland into the game.

In the sixth inning, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. imitated Addison Barger by showing his arm. What a great play to end an inning.

The Blue Jays are an exceptional defensive team. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. needed a perfect throw to nail Teoscar Hernández – and made it. Not a bad baserunning decision by Hernández. Just a strike and smooth-as-can-be Ernie Clement tag. pic.twitter.com/LwZAyZLuXT – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 28, 2025

Afterwards, the Blue Jays held their breath as George Springer hurt himself taking a swing. He wasn't even able to finish his at-bat: Ty France entered the game as the pinch-hitter.

This was not good news.

George Springer exits the game after grabbing his side in pain pic.twitter.com/o9VUlzVD9w – Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 28, 2025

The Blue Jays regained the lead, however. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ran from first to home plate (despite tiring of a few attempted steals earlier) on a Bo Bichette base hit.

Bichette gave way to Isiah Kiner-Falefa for the rest of the game. #RunnerRunner

BO BICHETTE PUTS THE BLUE JAYS ON TOP pic.twitter.com/hOZEjkowH2 – Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 28, 2025

Shohei Ohtani then brought both teams back to square one with his second home run of the game. He also hit two doubles, making it a full game on the eve of his Game #4 start.

What a great ball player.

Shohei Ohtani is 4 for 4 with two doubles and two home runs, including a game-tying solo shot in the seventh. The best player on the planet continues to do best-player-on-the-planet things. pic.twitter.com/fh3De7FGsi – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 28, 2025

This excellent baseball game saw Shohei Ohtani go to the cushions again (intentional walk), but was retired on a steal attempt just after, in the ninth inning.

The game moved into the 10th inning, when Davis Schneider came to the plate to be retired 1,000 feet early. The third-base coach didn't have a big game in him.

TEXTBOOK RELAY THE DODGERS KEEP THE GAME TIED HEADED TO THE BOTTOM HALF! #WORLDSERIES pic.twitter.com/wz4bhVRzbx – MLB (@MLB) October 28, 2025

In a game where the dial came in handy to save our collective sleep (a little), both clubs passed many relievers. The defenses outdid themselves and it was an incredible game.

Clayton Kershaw in particular did well in the 12th inning.

But it was time for it to end. The Blue Jays, going into the 13th, had used 22 of their 26 guys. And on that, the club's other three starters hadn't been used, obviously.

In the 13th, the Dodgers came close, but… no. Intentional walks to Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts paid off.

The Blue Jays are walking Mookie to load the bases. Freddie comes to the plate. pic.twitter.com/z3MImNUVSx – FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 28, 2025

It was finally in the 18th inning that Freddie Freeman decided he'd had enough. He hit an important home run (as he did in 2024 against Nestor Cortes Jr.) to end the game.

Final score: 6-5 Dodgers.

The Blue Jays didn't like the decision against Bo Bichette.

“Very delayed call, pretty deliberate. Just didn't say anything, so Varsh assumed it was a ball and Bo assumed.” John Schneider spoke with @Ken_Rosenthal about what happened on the strike call in the 2nd inning pic.twitter.com/8kkYXlhdQF – FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 28, 2025

Crazy, indeed, to see him at shortstop.

Mookie Betts' unheard of baseball transformation isn't getting enough credit https://t.co/OQ5uZks7uP pic.twitter.com/GGOuJqF7ZU – New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) October 28, 2025

Great atmosphere at the Rogers Centre.

The Rogers Centre watch party went NUTS for Alejandro Kirk's go-ahead homer! pic.twitter.com/ZllvOF7kf2 – Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 28, 2025

Not Shane, but Justin Bieber Fever has reached LA #WANTITALL pic.twitter.com/KgyVGMdeND – Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 28, 2025

