David Reinbacher: Pascal Vincent (finally) provides an update

Let's talk about David Reinbacher.

It's been four weeks since the Canadiens announced Reinbacher's four-week absence due to a practice camp injury.

But since then, there's been no real medical update on the case of the Canadiens' prospect, who suffered a fractured metacarpal bone.

It was only natural to ask a few questions. Has the top prospect suffered a setback in his rehabilitation towards a return to the game?

It's hard to say when you don't know anything… and not saying anything opens the door to speculation.

But now Pascal Vincent, on the heels of an appearance on tonight's L'Antichambre, has confirmed that the Austrian is doing very well and that a return to action is imminent.

Reinbacher is skating and practicing, but waiting for the medical OK to start playing again.

Obviously, he's going to need time to find his rhythm. And you can be sure that the Rocket will give him plenty of chances to regain his timing.

After all, not only does the Canadiens need to see him develop properly, but the Rocket also needs to see him eat up good minutes quickly down the stretch.

And when healthy, he can do it.

So his goal will be to play games to show that he can stay healthy. After all, it would go a long way towards calming the fans' discontent with him, and it would help the Habs' cause in general, in the short and medium term.

overtime

– To hear about the Calder, you have a choice.

Does Matthew Schaefer stand a chance of unseating Ivan Demidov for the Calder? Don't miss the new episode of Processus! https://t.co/8SOqRRb7w8 pic.twitter.com/iAukW90N0m – commissionathletique (@Commissionathl) October 28, 2025

– Speaking of the Rocket: Owen Beck needs to give more. [98.5 FM]

– To be continued.