Canadiens: an interesting team for Nazem Kadri, according to Pierre LeBrun

Over the past few days, Nazem Kadri's name has been circulating throughout the NHL.

One suspects that the Flames, if the right offer is on the table for the club as well as the player, will be keen to explore the transaction market for the veteran.

It's only natural.

His contract is worth $7 million on the Flames' books until July 2029. And as Pierre LeBrun told RDS, that's an amount that's becoming less and less of a problem for teams.

Why? Not only is the offensive production there for the center, but also because the more time passes, the less scary his contract becomes.

And interestingly, LeBrun also talked about the Canadiens' potential interest in picking up the 35-year-old center.

And interestingly, LeBrun also talked about the Canadiens' potential interest in picking up the 35-year-old center.

Here's what the tipster had to say.

The Canadiens, in my opinion, could be an interesting team for Kadri. – Pierre LeBrun

Obviously, we're not there yet. Kadri hasn't decided anything yet, and it's possible that the matter will be shelved until the trade deadline in March.

But the NHL is starting to think about it.

I'm not sure how interested the Canadiens would be in paying a good price for an older second center who isn't Sidney Crosby. Nazem Kadri doesn't fit into the club's age group, after all.

I doubt that Kent Hughes is so impressed with his team's start to the season that he'd be willing to go all out for a center like Kadri. But that can change quickly, in the world of sport.

