Arnaud Desjardins makes no secret of his disappointment ahead of the playoffs

Arnaud Desjardins, star quarterback of the Université Laval Rouge et Or, made no secret of his slight disappointment following the final week of action in the RSEQ.

The fifth-year veteran had hoped to take sole possession of the career touchdown passes record, but for now he'll have to settle for a tie at the top with program legend Hugo Richard. With 70 touchdown passes, Desjardins registers his name alongside a player who made Canadian college football history.

Desjardins was affected by injury and had to leave his place to Jeremy Ouellette for the final game against the Vert & Or in Sherbrooke.

But for the Rouge et Or offensive leader, this symbolic record is not an end in itself. The ultimate goal remains the conquest of a third consecutive national title, a feat never before accomplished by a quarterback in Canadian university football. As the playoffs approach, the watchword is clear: victory before statistics.

“It would have been fun to throw one more touchdown pass and break the record,” admitted the fifth-year veteran, “but the most important thing is our end of season. My focus is there. I hope we go all the way. I don't care about the record if the best way to get to the end was to take an extra week off so I'm healthy by the semi-final.” – Arnaud Desjardins to Journal de Québec

Rouge et Or fans are well aware of Desjardins' rigor and composure, having led his team to two Vanier Cup victories in the last two seasons. His experience and leadership will once again be at the heart of Laval's prospects.

The team will benefit from a week's rest before starting the RSEQ semi-finals, a crucial period for nursing injuries and fine-tuning the final details of the game plan.

Desjardins looks to end his career on a high note

On the eve of his final appearances in a Laval uniform, Arnaud Desjardins wants to etch his name in the record books, but above all in program legend.

A third Vanier Cup would not only allow him to surpass Hugo Richard in terms of championships, but also confirm his status as one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of university football in this country.

The mission is clear: to finish strong and make history that few players have even dared to imagine.

This content was created with the help of AI.