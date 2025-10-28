Arber Xhekaj has three body checks in his last six games (and that’s a problem)

Arber Xhekaj's playing time has dropped considerably in the Canadiens' last four games.

13:08 against the Sabres, 12:16 against the Flames, 8:49 against the Oilers, 6:37 against the Canucks…

Ah, and he also has a minus-4 record in his last six games. Not ideal for a guy looking to stabilize his place on the Habs defensive brigade.

But there's more to it than that, too.

Anthony Martineau talked about it on Tony Marinaro's Sick Podcast: the Sheriff isn't hitting anymore. He has just three checks in his last six games, and that's a problem… because that's who Arber Xhekaj is: he has to be physical to be important on the ice.

And when he plays with a tight stick – which seems to be the case lately – he's far less effective for his club.

Only 3 checks in his last 6 games for Arber Xhekaj. Whoever's to blame, it can't go on like this. What sets the 72 apart in this league is his toughness. That's how he makes an impact. Here's how I see it:… pic.twitter.com/P5CxM2vFLG – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) October 27, 2025

I feel like Arber is playing for no mistakes right now on the ice. And that's not a recipe that usually works for a hockey player.

He seems to be in his head more often than not, and that makes a difference. Sure, he's less like the Sheriff we know if he's afraid to use his body to punish the opposition… but he seems especially afraid of getting his club into trouble.

Martin St-Louis would like to give him more playing time. But at the same time, it's difficult when the player is taking unnecessary penalties, and we've seen him make some questionable decisions in the team's last few games…

#Habs Martin St-Louis on Arber Xhekaj only seeing 6:37 TOI last game: “…at the same time, Jacko's gotta keep trying to stack shifts after shifts but we want to give him more.”

2/2 – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) October 28, 2025

It's not the first time this has happened either. The use of Arber Xhekaj has always been questioned by some people… but the player, for his part, needs to be more useful on the ice.

And that's not the case if he's not hitting the other team's players. There it is again: that's the role of a guy like the Sheriff…

