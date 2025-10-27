Two goalies: more than a month to go before the next two-games-in-two-nights sequence

Who will be in net tomorrow?

That's the question of the moment in Montreal, as the goaltending situation is the talk of the town these days. Jakub Dobes' start to the season and Samuel Montembeault's have created a debate.

And even if some don't want to admit it, the subject does exist.

Tomorrow, against the Seattle Kraken, will Martin St-Louis go with the Québécois to play him? Will he keep Monty for Saturday's game? Will he give Dobes the two games of the week?

We don't know yet.

Interestingly, an interesting point was raised by the guys at BPM Sports during Renaud Lavoie's column of the day: a two-game sequence in 24 hours won't happen for more than a month.

The last game of October is tomorrow night, separated by a few days off before and after. But after that, we'll have to wait until November 28 and 29 for a back-to-back.

What this means is that the Canadiens won't be “forced” to use both goalies. If it wants to play the guy who's on fire the most, it can do so more often than not.

And since the goal is to win games…

Besides, I think it's important to remember that the start of the season is worth what it's worth. After all, last year, Samuel Montembeault also got off to a good start.

He lost eight of his nine outings between October 14 and November 9. And that didn't stop him from having a good season and winning gold at the Four Nations Confrontation, having been chosen as #3 goalkeeper.

And what about Dobes? In 2024-2025, he won his first five NHL games – and gave up four goals in game #5. And after that, in 11 games (10 starts), he collected just two wins to finish the regular season.

So, historically, he's started his seasons strong… but that doesn't mean it's going to continue. It's up to him to do things differently from last year, in reality.

Did Dobes learn from his 2024-2025 season? Is he better than he was last year? Will history repeat itself for Dobes and Monty? Will the law of numbers catch up with the European?

These are the questions that arise.

I'm not saying this to criticize Dobes, who has done very well so far this season. I say this to remind you that once the excitement of the early season (or early career) is behind us, Dobes will need to be able to keep producing.

Because at any moment, Monty can stand up.