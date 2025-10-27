Hockey

Top-4: Mammoth and Devils stop losing
Raphael Simard
Last night, there were eight games in the NHL.

An action-packed Sunday.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. The Mammoth never loses again

Along with the New Jersey Devils (more on that later), André Tourigny's Mammoth is probably the best team in the NHL.

Since the unveiling of its mascot, the team has gone undefeated. Just yesterday, Utah won 3-2 against the Winnipeg Jets.

Mikhail Sergachev scored the team's first goal. Nick Schmaltz picked up a point on the restart, and now has 16 points so far this season.

Michael Carcone then gave the visitors the lead.

Then, late in the game, Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther showed their chemistry.

What a goal to seal the team's seventh straight win.

2. Macklin Celebrini continues to shine

At the moment, in addition to Nick Suzuki, Ivan Demidov and Cole Caufield, the NHL's best player is unquestionably Macklin Celebrini.

The young man, who can't be ignored at the Olympics, has nine points in his last four games. Yesterday, he collected three points, including the winning goal in overtime.

After collecting his first point a few days ago, Michael Misa scored his first NHL goal.

Ryan Reaves scored too and is at the peak of the Maurice Richard Trophy race, hehe.

He has more goals than Steven Stamkos, Connor McDavid and Alex DeBrincat, among others.

After starting the season with six losses, San Jose has now won two of its last three games.

Minnesota still picked up a point thanks to a late goal.

3. Eighth win for the Devils

The Devils are on fire, too. You can take it literally or figuratively, as you like.

After losing their first game of the season, New Jersey isn't losing anymore. Yesterday, Sheldon Keefe's team won 4-3 in overtime against the Colorado Avalanche.

For Colorado, that's two losses in two days this weekend… Jack Hughes was the hero.

He needed two chances to give his team victory.

On net, Simon Nemec picked up an assist, his third of the game. He now has seven points in nine games so far this season. He's finally arrived, the second overall pick in 2022.

New Jersey has an 8-1-0 record, and that's without their number one goalie Jacob Markstrom.

Yesterday, the Swede was active, but on the bench. We'll see him back in action soon.

4. Nikita Kucherov gives Lightning overtime win

Earlier in the evening, the Golden Knights, who got off to a poor start on their trip to the southeastern United States, took on the Lightning.

The Vegas forwards were really silenced by the Florida teams, as, after a 3-0 loss in Florida, the club lost 2-1 to Tampa Bay in overtime.

It was Nikita Kucherov who sealed the game's outcome in overtime. He had been denied a goal earlier in the game.

It wasn't necessarily an easy match for the Russian.

Here, he showed his frustration.

Another star player who had a hard time was Mitch Marner.

The former Leaf has been blanked in the last two games and, physically, he's been battered.


