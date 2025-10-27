Top-4: Mammoth and Devils stop losing

Last night, there were eight games in the NHL.

An action-packed Sunday.

Here are the results and highlights:

A busy eight-game Sunday saw the @NJDevils and @utahmammoth extended their win streaks to eight and seven games, respectively. #NHLStats: https://t.co/6oQIkqdiL7 pic.twitter.com/RzIO2SYkY3 – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 27, 2025

1. The Mammoth never loses again

Along with the New Jersey Devils (more on that later), André Tourigny's Mammoth is probably the best team in the NHL.

Since the unveiling of its mascot, the team has gone undefeated. Just yesterday, Utah won 3-2 against the Winnipeg Jets.

Mikhail Sergachev scored the team's first goal. Nick Schmaltz picked up a point on the restart, and now has 16 points so far this season.

Mikhail Sergachev buries it, and Nick Schmaltz picks up yet ANOTHER point! #NHLStats: https://t.co/STaG72d4nk pic.twitter.com/ErPaVJz1kI – NHL (@NHL) October 26, 2025

Michael Carcone then gave the visitors the lead.

Michael Carcone has given the Mammoth THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/lc6NGPw1zm – TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 26, 2025

Then, late in the game, Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther showed their chemistry.

What a goal to seal the team's seventh straight win.

DYLAN GUENTHER OFF A GROSS PASS FROM LOGAN COOLEY The @utahmammoth are so much fun to watch right now! pic.twitter.com/Pmq14IMM5s – NHL (@NHL) October 27, 2025

2. Macklin Celebrini continues to shine

At the moment, in addition to Nick Suzuki, Ivan Demidov and Cole Caufield , the NHL's best player is unquestionably Macklin Celebrini.

The young man, who can't be ignored at the Olympics, has nine points in his last four games. Yesterday, he collected three points, including the winning goal in overtime.

After collecting his first point a few days ago, Michael Misa scored his first NHL goal.

Michael Misa has his first NHL goal! pic.twitter.com/rzirHsJ61e – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 26, 2025

Ryan Reaves scored too and is at the peak of the Maurice Richard Trophy race, hehe.

He has more goals than Steven Stamkos, Connor McDavid and Alex DeBrincat, among others.

McDavid and Stamkos chasing Ryan Reaves in the goal race is something we didn't have on the bingo card (h/t @NathanGraviteh) pic.twitter.com/1Z3yiNeX41 – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 27, 2025

After starting the season with six losses, San Jose has now won two of its last three games.

Minnesota still picked up a point thanks to a late goal.

THE WILD HAVE TIED THE GAME LATE IN THE THIRD pic.twitter.com/TyEAE6MxlC – NHL (@NHL) October 27, 2025

3. Eighth win for the Devils

The Devils are on fire, too. You can take it literally or figuratively, as you like.

After losing their first game of the season, New Jersey isn't losing anymore. Yesterday, Sheldon Keefe's team won 4-3 in overtime against the Colorado Avalanche.

For Colorado, that's two losses in two days this weekend… Jack Hughes was the hero.

JACK HUGHES MISSES THE FIRST LOOK, BUT CONVERTS ON THE SECOND AND THE DEVILS WIN IN OT pic.twitter.com/VgZP8SgHAe – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 26, 2025

He needed two chances to give his team victory.

On net, Simon Nemec picked up an assist, his third of the game. He now has seven points in nine games so far this season. He's finally arrived, the second overall pick in 2022.

Simon Nemec: – 3 assists today in win over Colorado

– Game Winning takeaway and assist to Jack Hughes in OT

– 7 points in 9 games on the season The former 2nd overall pick has been BALLING pic.twitter.com/NrvJVFu5EX – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 26, 2025

New Jersey has an 8-1-0 record, and that's without their number one goalie Jacob Markstrom.

Yesterday, the Swede was active, but on the bench. We'll see him back in action soon.

4. Nikita Kucherov gives Lightning overtime win

Earlier in the evening, the Golden Knights, who got off to a poor start on their trip to the southeastern United States, took on the Lightning.

The Vegas forwards were really silenced by the Florida teams, as, after a 3-0 loss in Florida, the club lost 2-1 to Tampa Bay in overtime.

It was Nikita Kucherov who sealed the game's outcome in overtime. He had been denied a goal earlier in the game.

Kucherov hit the “good goal” celly for his OT winner after his goal earlier in the game was waved off pic.twitter.com/ANFvhyJrVc – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 27, 2025

It wasn't necessarily an easy match for the Russian.

Here, he showed his frustration.

Nikita Kucherov is a little frustrated pic.twitter.com/T9Y4G47vjb – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 26, 2025

Another star player who had a hard time was Mitch Marner.

The former Leaf has been blanked in the last two games and, physically, he's been battered.

Dominic James just BULLYING Marner

pic.twitter.com/Jv5pRKuBIm – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 27, 2025

Extension

– Ah well.

Lilleberg's dump-in went OFF THE OFFICIAL AND IN But it was immediately waved off as the puck cannot go in the net off a ref pic.twitter.com/XNVPEaX53v – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 26, 2025

– Team Canada won't be able to ignore him.

Mark Fricken Scheifele for the tie! pic.twitter.com/Ongq2zgr3s – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 26, 2025

– A big game from the Flames goalie.

WOLF WITH A BIG SAVE pic.twitter.com/7TP4eKSeEx – NHL (@NHL) October 27, 2025

– Top scorers from the previous day.

– Only two NHL games tonight.