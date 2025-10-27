The Habs have only given up two 5-on-5 goals when Suzuki has been on the ice this season

Nick Suzuki is a good offensive player.

He scored 89 points in his last season (his best ever) with the Canadiens and is on track for another good offensive campaign.

If he can keep up his pace, he'll finish the season with 106 points. That would be extraordinary.

But Suzuki is also really good defensively. Martin St-Louis is able to use him in every possible situation, and the captain's excellence in all three zones can be felt.

I say this because the Canadiens have only allowed two 5-on-5 goals in 25-26 when Suzuki is on the ice. That's an impressive statistic… and it shows just how effective #14 is on the ice.

We're really talking about a complete player.

This is the season where Nick Suzuki is finally playing at a Patrice Bergeron level defensively. And somehow, no one's talking about it – likely because Suzuki is putting up points. Montreal has allowed only 2 goals against with Suzuki on the ice at five on five. pic.twitter.com/ldSOF3OYTu – Rono (@RonoAnalyst) October 27, 2025

For some time now, we've been seeing Nick Suzuki as a guy with a chance of winning the Selke Trophy one day.

And maybe we're really there today. It's amazing how important the captain's contribution is defensively, because he's able to play an important role on the ice even when he's not producing on the ice.

Ah, and that's without mentioning the fact that he's always playing against the other team's best trios…

Nick Suzuki earlier today blocking a one-timer from Rasmus Dahlin. Then take a look at this effort from Zibanejad. One team is in first place. One team is in last.

When your best players are the most bought in, that's probably a winning team. When they're not, tough sledding. https://t.co/IHOBVz8fsd pic.twitter.com/icrK8ltxo9 – Topher Scott (@HockeyThinkTank) October 27, 2025

The Canadiens are really lucky to have a player and leader like Nick Suzuki. The guy does what he has to do on the ice, he's involved in the community, he's become one of the best players in the world – and I'm really not exaggerating when I say that -…

The good news is that he's only 26. And he'll have what it takes to lead the Canadiens to a 25th Stanley Cup, if he continues to be so good in all three zones of the ice…

This Friday, it's Halloween at Place Bell

This Friday, it's Halloween at Place Bell

