The Canadiens send a (big) bill to Max Lalonde

For the past year, Max Lalonde has been an occasional member of the Canadiens' press gallery for BPM Sports.

And by necessity, he sometimes goes to dinner at the Bell Centre, in the Jacques-Beauchamp lounge. It's a very good meal that he enjoys, and he's never been without it.

But now, as he himself said on his radio show (100% Max) this morning, he's just learned that he made a mistake.

Basically, in his intro, he mentioned that you had to pay for the meal… but he simply didn't know that. No one had mentioned that to him before.

Anthony Marcotte told him recently and Max Lalonde was quite surprised to learn that.

So the Canadiens sent him a bill for about $200 for his meals. Lalonde says he found out a few minutes before going on air for his show today.

He seemed to find it comical, though. And deep down, it is.

You have to realize that it doesn't work the same way everywhere in the sports world. For example, at the Alouettes, you also have to pay for a meal, but that's not the case at the Montreal CF.

It's different for the Bell Centre's famous hot dogs, though.

It's true, from Lalonde's point of view, that it was hard for him to find out when no one in the fraternity had told him and the Habs had never mentioned that he had to pay for dinner before.

It makes for a good anecdote, anyway.

