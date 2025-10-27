The Alex Bregman file is linked to Marcelo Mayer’s future

Credit: The Boston Red Sox had a good 2025 season, which enabled them to make the playoffs. They fell to their eternal rivals, the New York Yankees, in three games. A major contributor to the Bostonians’ collective success was third baseman Alex Bregman. He brought all his leadership and experience with him from Texas to Massachusetts, […]

The Boston Red Sox had a good 2025 season, which enabled them to make the playoffs. They fell to their eternal rivals, the New York Yankees, in three games.

A major contributor to the Bostonians' collective success was third baseman Alex Bregman. He brought all his leadership and experience with him from Texas to Massachusetts, and frankly, the young Red Sox benefited greatly from it.

That said, Bregman has the option of opting out of his contract this winter, and he's lining up to do so. His replacement would have big shoes to fill. Would Boston turn to outside help, or look internally? If the second option prevails, a good candidate would undeniably be Marcelo Mayer.

If Alex Bregman leaves Red Sox, could Marcelo Mayer fill void at third?https://t.co/DuJsc2Dm78 – Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) October 16, 2025

A natural shortstop, but..

For the benefit of our readers, let's remember that it was Marcelo Mayer who replaced Alex Bregman during the 43 games the latter missed between May and July. The player recalled from AAA level had done admirably well.

Defensively, being Bregman's full-time successor wouldn't be a problem for the 22-year-old. The problem lies in his performance at the plate and, above all, in his assiduity on the pitch.

Mayer struggles against left-handed pitchers, as evidenced by his .154 average (4 in 26) against them. His manager, Cora, avoided having his youngster face left-handed pitching because it was so painful.

Finally, Mayer seems unable to stay healthy. He never played more than 91 games in his four professional seasons. This season, wrist surgery kept him out of action, causing him to miss the final 58 games of the season.

The Trevor Story file

In addition to Alex Bregman, another Red Sox veteran could take advantage of his option to opt out of his contract. This is shortstop Trevor Story.

If Story were to leave, Mayer could naturally fill the void. If Red Sox management decides to look internally for a replacement, of course.

We expect Story to stay, but who knows?

Trevor Story from 2022-24:

21 HR | 90 RBI | 29 SB Trevor Story this season:

24 HR | 90 RBI | 27 SB One of the best stories of 2025! pic.twitter.com/z9ajfldRuB – Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) September 9, 2025

In short, Mayer has partial control over his destiny. However, he can control his on-field performance and force the hand of team management. In 2025, the likes of Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela and Kristian Campbell managed, at times, to make or stabilize their place in the Bas Rouges line-up. Will Marcelo Mayer be the next to take the plunge?

It will be interesting to follow the evolution of the Red Sox infield between now and the start of the 2026 season. Will it be a Bregman-Story tandem again, or could Mayer insert himself into the starting line-up? With perhaps a Bo Bichette at his side, who knows?

This content was created with the help of AI.