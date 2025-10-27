Samuel Montembeault’s failure: Like his GM, Martin St-Louis isn’t worried

Samuel Montembeault played a big part in helping the Canadiens get into the playoffs last season.

Although he wasn't exceptional, he held down the fort and made key saves.

This season, however, things are (much) more difficult for the Québécois. He hasn't yet lost his position as #1 goaltender to Jakub Dobes (who's been on fire in five starts), but the fact that both goaltenders have made so many starts this season speaks volumes.

Monty definitely needs to get his act together as soon as possible. Not just for his team, but above all for himself and his possible participation in the Olympic Games in Milan.

Recently, general manager Kent Hughes praised the Québécois goalie's consistency and was not worried about his poor performances.

Earlier today, at a media scrum, head coach Martin St-Louis also said he wasn't worried about Montembeault.

Martin Saint-Louis and Samuel Montembeault's start to the season: “I'm not worried about Sam“https://t.co/mqGm2o9fZP – TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 27, 2025

Clearly, it helps to regain confidence when your GM and coach aren't worried about your poor start to the season.

“Sam is a good goalie, he proved that last year. Without Sam, we're not where we were last year.” – Martin St-Louis

The Habs know that Montembeault is the team's #1 goalie. Bad passes happen to all players, and MSL also mentioned that they happened to him in the past. He added that it's not as if he doesn't know how to play hockey anymore.

The important thing is not to sink too low because of it and the lack of confidence that comes with it. Confidence plays a big part in being an NHL goalie.

Lately, Monty has been arriving at practice early to help him counter this bad streak, and we know he has the character to overcome it.

Let's see how Montembeault performs in his next outing.

Overtime

– Sky is the limit for us”: Nick Suzuki thinks big for himself and his line mates.

Nick Suzuki on the Habs 1st line with Cole Caufield & Juraj Slafkovsky “We're really close, the three of us love spending time together. We love playing on a line together, we've had a ton of fun over the last few years, getting to know each other, growing our games. I think… pic.twitter.com/aAOtHCxyoN – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 27, 2025

– Let's hope he's feeling better now.

– Erik Karlsson is on fire.

Make that 9 points in his last 6, got a goal. 4-2 PIT – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) October 28, 2025

– Ordinary, indeed.

This bad call by the referee is monstrous, and the subsequent removal of Bichette from the trails is outrageous.

Y'est temps que les reprises arrivent pour les balles et les prises. https://t.co/B2XlIwodPX – Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) October 28, 2025

– What an important slap from Alejandro Kirk to give his side the lead in this match.