Ryan Kesler accused of sexual misconduct

Ryan Kesler is in trouble.

As reported by Katie Strang and Sean Gentille(The Athletic), the former Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Ducks player is facing two misdemeanor counts of criminal sexual misconduct.

He pleaded not guilty at his court appearance today. His attorney has stated that the charges are without merit and that Kesler will vigorously defend himself in court.

Specific details of the incident are not yet public.

What is known is that it would be for events that took place on January 1, 2025, and that the charges were laid against him on October 23, just a few days ago.

His next court appearance is scheduled for November 6.

Former NHL center Ryan Kesler has been charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to court documents. He pleaded not guilty when arraigned today. Story w/@seangentille https://t.co/TOjmyj1Iyi – Katie Strang (@KatieJStrang) October 27, 2025

Also according to Katie Strang and Sean Gentille, Orchard Lake police confirmed Kesler's indictment and said he had been arrested.

A $50,000 bond has been posted for his release.

Obviously, this is big news in the sports world… even if the main person concerned hasn't been playing since 2018. He's now coaching a minor team, and it's questionable whether he'll be able to continue in that field with the charges brought against him.

One thing's for sure, it's a black mark on his reputation. He has been the subject of bad press on a number of occasions during his field hockey career for his actions on the ice, and it won't get any better with the news reported by The Athletic.

We'll be keeping an eye on him in the coming weeks and months.

Overtime

– What do we think?

“For the good of the show, go ahead!”: the NHL should allow goalies to fighthttps://t.co/0ihSSexB59 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 27, 2025

– Bang.

MAKE THAT TWO GOALS IN 55 SECONDS FOR THE PENS pic.twitter.com/bwZ0tXjEVR – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 27, 2025

– Oh…

Season over for Carson Wentzhttps://t.co/Iyp5qjTN2b – RDS (@RDSca) October 27, 2025

– With good reason.