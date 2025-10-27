Baseball

MLB in brief: Today’s lineups | Dave Roberts loves Canada
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in brief: Today’s lineups | Dave Roberts loves Canada
Credit: MLB

Today's line-ups

The game will start at 8pm.

Mookie Betts and the Roberto Clemente Award

He won the award in 2025. It rewards a player's community involvement.

Dave Roberts loves Canada

He regrets what he said yesterday, in effect.

Kevin Gausman is not happy

He wanted to do more on Saturday.

Stephen Vogt happy for his friend

Craig Albernaz is the Orioles' new manager.

Mets have a new hitting coach

It's Troy Snitker.

This content was created with the help of AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!