MLB in brief: Today’s lineups | Dave Roberts loves Canada

Today's line-ups

The game will start at 8pm.

The World Series moves to LA for Game 3 pic.twitter.com/z1hBwBupXA – Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 27, 2025

Mookie Betts and the Roberto Clemente Award

He won the award in 2025. It rewards a player's community involvement.

Mookie Betts adds a Roberto Clemente Award to his Hall of Fame resume The honor is given to one MLB player every year who represents baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy, and positive contributions, both on and off the field pic.twitter.com/avZnzSoTKM – Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 27, 2025

Dave Roberts loves Canada

He regrets what he said yesterday, in effect.

Dave Roberts again today: “I love Canada .” https://t.co/4GnYsUdJJU – Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) October 27, 2025

Kevin Gausman is not happy

He wanted to do more on Saturday.

Kevin Gausman said he wasn't happy with his performance last night in Game 2. By Game Score, he actually pitched the 6th best game in the World Series in Blue Jays history. pic.twitter.com/nnTVKFMp0e – Ian Hunter (@BlueJayHunter) October 26, 2025

Stephen Vogt happy for his friend

Craig Albernaz is the Orioles' new manager.

Guardians manager Stephen Vogt on Albernaz: “It's not often you get to work in this game with one of your best friends. The two years I got to spend with Craig will be two years I cherish more than any in my career. He's going to crush it in Baltimore. I'm ecstatic for him .” https://t.co/6XXjOsjCsb – Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 27, 2025

Mets have a new hitting coach

It's Troy Snitker.

The Mets are hiring Troy Snitker as their next hitting coach, league sources say. – Andy Martino (@martinonyc) October 27, 2025

