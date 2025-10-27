Mike Matheson deal: Sidney Crosby welcomed it “with shock

Mike Matheson and Sidney Crosby are good friends.

They played together in Pittsburgh, and the two guys had a great relationship off the ice. That's why we're hearing that Matheson could somehow help lure Crosby to Montreal… because the two know each other so well.

We wrote about it recently.

The two players are very, very good friends → https://t.co/mdL6tROVJ2 – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) October 15, 2025

Matheson proved in Pittsburgh that he's capable of helping an NHL club on the ice. Kristopher Letang told Nicolas Cloutier(TVA Sports) that he's always been impressed by the left-handed defenseman's skills… because he was able to stand out even when there were guys like Crosby and Evgeni Malkin on the ice.

Even with the emergence of Lane Hutson last season, Letang still saw Matheson as the Habs' #1 defenseman this summer. And not for nothing.

That said, Matheson's reputation has become truly excellent in Pittsburgh. And in Nicolas Cloutier's article, we learn that Crosby didn't expect the defenseman to be traded by the Penguins… because with that sentence, we understand that Crosby may not have been a fan of the deal :

It's even said that, when the Penguins traded Matheson to the Canadiens in exchange for Ryan Poehling and Jeff Petry, the trade was greeted with shock by Sidney Crosby. – Nicolas Cloutier

He was convinced that Matheson was still the Canadiens' #1 defenseman. I didn't believe him. I apologize, Kris. https://t.co/4nXyvViFHk – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) October 27, 2025

The links between Crosby and Matheson are there.

And the connection between Crosby and the Canadiens has been there for a long time too. The rumours about him are not new, after all…

That said, we know that there are several important factors in the Penguins captain's future decision. He'll be the one to decide whether or not to stay, and if the Canadiens can take advantage of Mike Matheson to bring him to Montreal, that would be… special.

And the Habs may have what it takes to give Crosby what he wants. A winning environment, the opportunity to be very successful (which isn't the case right now in Pittsburgh)… and the chance to reunite with the good friend he had fun with in Pittsburgh.

I'd like to see that happen.

Overtime

– Hello, boys.

The dynamic Habs duo: Lane Hutson & Ivan Demidov pic.twitter.com/WWOXug2WS6 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 27, 2025

– Attention all interested parties.

Big week at Place Bell!

https://t.co/Xo5HCaP0nx

Big week at Place Bell! pic.twitter.com/kXre89IuIz – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) October 27, 2025

– He's got the right mentality.

Recalled by the Bruins on Sunday, Québécois defenseman Jonathan Aspirot is practically touching his dream of playing his first NHL game, and at the age of 26 Text from @JFChaumontNHL: https://t.co/AIHducY12C pic.twitter.com/gDHWdddU3k – NHL (@NHL_EN) October 27, 2025

– I don't hate it.