Mike Matheson and the Habs have not yet begun negotiations

Renaud Lavoie discussed Mike Matheson's contract situation this afternoon on BPM Sports.

And according to the TVA Sports reporter, the defenseman and the Canadiens have not yet begun negotiations. Matheson is in the final year of his eight-year contract, and it's no secret that he wants to stay in Montreal.

The Canadiens want him to stay too.

Should we be worried?

In my opinion, not necessarily. There's a strong mutual interest between the two clans because they both want the same thing. That doesn't mean 100% that Matheson will sign a new deal with the Canadiens… but it does mean that the chances are high.

It would be good for everyone, after all.

Keeping Matheson in Montreal could really pay off for the Canadiens.

Since the start of the season, the Québécois has formed one of the NHL's best defensive pairs with Noah Dobson. Both (25 for Dobson and 31 for Matheson) are relatively young… and the Canadiens could have an effective pair for a long time to come.

The question that comes up when we talk about Matheson's next contract is the number of years. Whether it's for five, four or three years, Matheson can still help the Habs, and Kent Hughes should take advantage.

It would be an interesting deal for the Canadiens → https://t.co/7gDkF3ElA3 – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) October 27, 2025

I won't fall off my chair if the defenseman and the club come to an agreement before the end of the season.

Kent Hughes is capable of negotiating during the regular calendar, after all: we saw it with Lane Hutson… and we also saw it with Jake Evans last March, a few days before the last National League transaction deadline.

Here again, we know that the defender and the club want the same thing. And usually, in these situations, the two sides are able to find common ground so that there's a level of satisfaction on both sides.

Overtime

– Coming up.

Elliotte Friedman: Re Kiefer Sherwood negotiations: The Canucks are weighing what to do here; the Canucks extended Dakota Joshua, it didn't go well; I think they were a bit scared off by that – 32 Thoughts (10/27) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) October 27, 2025

– He's on fire.

Most assists from a 39 year old through 10 games, NHL history: 13 – Evgeni Malkin | this season

11 – Gordie Howe | 1969

11 – Nicklas Lidstrom | 2011

10 – Jean Beliveau | 1971 One of the NHL's very best. pic.twitter.com/fF3QZFdRtA – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) October 27, 2025

– Wow.