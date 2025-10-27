Martin St-Louis and Lane Hutson praise Ivan Demidov

The Canadiens are exciting this year. The fact that they're always in a position to come back must be giving Martin St-Louis gray hairs, but it's making the games fun for fans.

One of the reasons for this is the presence of Ivan Demidov.

The young Russian is really exciting on the ice, as he knows how to spot openings to score his teammates. Maybe he's too focused to realize it, but people love him. #LockedIn

Ivan Demidov on if he feels the love from

Habs fans in Montreal: “I don't know, I'm trying to be locked in, just focus on my game.” pic.twitter.com/OyQlTEmfe8 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 26, 2025

But even if the fans realize it, it's nice to see that internally, members of the Habs see it too.

Lane Hutson, who benefits from Demidov's prowess on the ice, recognizes that his contribution on the first powerplay helps Nick Suzuki and all the other guys on the ice.

Lane Hutson yesterday on Ivan Demidov joining Habs PP1: “His ability to threaten shots and passes and open up seams, it's pretty special. It helps me, it helps (Nick Suzuki), it helps everyone on the ice…” pic.twitter.com/Tk0Jh0rtNv – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 27, 2025

On that note, it's interesting to see Demidov on the first powerplay.

It was quicker than Lane Hutson's last year, by the way. Hutson needed an extra month to unseat Mike Matheson and take the keys to the first unit.

So why is the Russian on the first unit?

Because his instincts are good, according to Martin St-Louis. The coach also wanted to give him more playing time, and he obviously feels he's earned it.

Habs coach Marty St. Louis yesterday on promoting Ivan Demidov to PP1: “First, it increases his time on ice a little bit. But this wasn't something I was just going to give him to right away. I wanted him to show us that he can play on the other side of the ice and to value it…. pic.twitter.com/H5glMX7SkE – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 27, 2025

Right now, I don't know if there's really a recipe for slowing down the Habs on the powerplay. Because the addition of Demidov (who will develop chemistry with the guys) makes the whole thing rather unpredictable.

We don't know how the fifth overall pick in the 2024 draft will develop, but let's just say he's off to a good start. And everyone knows it.

Ivan Demidov has already begun to drawn comparisons to some NHL legends. @EricEngels talks to a handful of scouts about the young Canadiens star's electric profile. https://t. co/8dwb28hdNJ – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 27, 2025

overtime

– Calling all interested parties.

PODCAST This week, so as not to record at the same time as a World Series game, we'll be LIVE on Thursday (October 30) at 8pm on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube Come and ask us your baseball questions pic.twitter.com/q2k6IMqyA4 – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 27, 2025

– News from the former Kings GM.

Rob Blake's reset: Former Kings GM on holding himself accountable and preparing for another shot. My chat with the Hockey Hall of Famer in my latest for@TheAthletic https://t.co/qjq3uEHoKB – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 27, 2025

– Enjoy your reading.

Canadiens weekly notebook: Demidov's eyes, defending leads, Laine's absence https://t.co/dbNDQLukgU – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) October 27, 2025

– Interesting.