Martin St-Louis and Lane Hutson praise Ivan Demidov
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
The Canadiens are exciting this year. The fact that they're always in a position to come back must be giving Martin St-Louis gray hairs, but it's making the games fun for fans.

One of the reasons for this is the presence of Ivan Demidov.

The young Russian is really exciting on the ice, as he knows how to spot openings to score his teammates. Maybe he's too focused to realize it, but people love him. #LockedIn

But even if the fans realize it, it's nice to see that internally, members of the Habs see it too.

Lane Hutson, who benefits from Demidov's prowess on the ice, recognizes that his contribution on the first powerplay helps Nick Suzuki and all the other guys on the ice.

On that note, it's interesting to see Demidov on the first powerplay.

It was quicker than Lane Hutson's last year, by the way. Hutson needed an extra month to unseat Mike Matheson and take the keys to the first unit.

So why is the Russian on the first unit?

Because his instincts are good, according to Martin St-Louis. The coach also wanted to give him more playing time, and he obviously feels he's earned it.

Right now, I don't know if there's really a recipe for slowing down the Habs on the powerplay. Because the addition of Demidov (who will develop chemistry with the guys) makes the whole thing rather unpredictable.

We don't know how the fifth overall pick in the 2024 draft will develop, but let's just say he's off to a good start. And everyone knows it.


