Kent Hughes repeats: he will overpay to make a deal

Kent Hughes has a good batting average as GM of the Canadiens. Often, when he makes a decision, it goes well for him and his club.

But he doesn't see it that way.

Rather, the GM believes that everything must be considered together, and that it's difficult to separate transactions of this kind. So he doesn't analyze the whole thing as an individual balance sheet, as is seen in the public sphere.

I get the feeling that Hughes is doing this to lower fans' expectations. After all, he often surprises fans with better-than-expected deals or signings.

And I also have a feeling that's why he's reiterated once again that he'll overpay for a deal if it helps his club get to the next level.

A surprising admission from the Habs GM. https://t.co/ru5wECOTN7 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 27, 2025

Let's face it: it's unusual to hear an executive say that. He may have been hired “out of the box” in 2022, but many bosses don't say that publicly since it's really different from the usual discourse.

But Hughes repeated it again to Jonathan Bernier, who wrote about it in a recent paper: if it helps him win, the price will be worth it.

As I see it, all this has to do with the second-center position. Hughes may say that he never said he wanted to get it done by the summer of 2025, but you can bet that was his preference.

I agree with him, though: it's not too late to do it.

I have the feeling that Hughes knows that prices are high for a top-6 center and that he's preparing the fans: it may cost more to move than we thought.

Because yes, the GM is still on the case right now.

Was Connor McDavid's discount OK with NHLPA? Is big-name free agency dead? Ask CJ, part 2 https://t.co/qklOxC8vg5 – The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) October 27, 2025

Since we know that everything revolves around Sidney Crosby, I wonder if the GM didn't say this to make people realize that even if Crosby is in the driver's seat of his destiny, the Penguins won't trade him for a pittance.

If I were Michael Hage or David Reinbacher, I'd be a little stressed this lunchtime. And that's despite the fact that Hughes often manages to get by without overstepping his bounds.

