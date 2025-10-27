“For the sake of the show, let the keepers fight” – Renaud Lavoie

In the NHL, fights are an integral part of the sport and always electrify the crowd.

Goalie fights, on the other hand, are much rarer. So rare, in fact, that it's been nearly five years since two goalies fought.

A few years ago, Jordan Binnington and Marc-André Fleury came close to trading blows before the referees called a halt.

Just this past Saturday, the referees of the Ottawa Senators-Washington Capitals game once again interrupted a goaltending battle. This time, it was Linus Ullmark who crossed the ice to join the fray (and Charlie Lindgren) at the other end.

LINUS ULLMARK WANTS IN ON THE ACTION pic.twitter.com/udu5yHso4z – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 26, 2025

In short, the NHL doesn't seem to want to let goalies fight, and there are certainly reasons behind it.

However, that doesn't take away the fact that fans love to see fights during games. Even more so when two goalies are involved.

Renaud Lavoie was on the JiC show, and the subject was discussed.

According to the TVA Sports tipster, the NHL should let the goalies fight “for the good of the show”.

“Pour le bien du spectacle, allez-y!”: la LNH devrait permettre aux gardiens de se battrehttps://t.co/0ihSSexB59 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 27, 2025

Lavoie has a point. It would liven up games a lot more, especially when the game in question is quiet and lacking in animosity, or when there's a big gap in the score.

Of course, there's the safety of the masked men to consider. First, they have to take off their helmets. What's more, the guards are playing with very cumbersome equipment, and a wrong move can happen quickly (and a concussion too), but if the guards want to, they might as well let them.

In the event of a fight between two goalkeepers, they would of course receive a five-minute penalty for fighting. On the other hand, one of the goalies could also get a two-minute misconduct if he crosses the red line, but for show, why not?

Lavoie mentioned on JiC that he finds it sad and appalling that referees have to stop a fight between two goalies at all costs.

And he's right.

Hockey fans want to see a show, and while that mainly involves great plays/goals, fights are still part of the game and part of the show. I don't need to tell you that a goalie fight is even more exciting.

We haven't seen that since the pandemic, and it's pretty sad.

