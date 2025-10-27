Craig Albernaz to be Orioles’ next manager

During Brandon Hyde's tenure as manager of the Baltimore Orioles since 2019, the Maryland outfit made the playoffs twice, but never won a single playoff game.

Although it should have been done long before, the skipper was finally fired by the Loriots at the start of the 2025 season after a campaign start of just 15 wins against 28 setbacks. Hyde was then replaced by interim manager Tony Mansolino. Mansolino was a candidate to be named full-time manager, but it seems the Baltimore staff had other plans.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Orioles are close to naming Craig Albernaz as their next manager.

The 42-year-old will inherit a line-up that won 101 games just two years ago and boasts plenty of young talent, including former top prospects Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, Jackson Holliday and Samuel Basallo, to name but a few.

Returning to Albernaz, he was the associate manager of the Cleveland Guardians, holding that position since 2024 after serving as a bench coach with Cleveland. Earlier in his career, Albernaz had been the bullpen coach for the San Francisco Giants and spent time running the Tampa Bay Rays' affiliate system.

Prior to his coaching career, Albernaz was a catcher in the minors for the Rays from 2006 to 2013 and the Detroit Tigers in 2014. He has never played in Major League Baseball.

It seems that Albernaz would have been a popular candidate to fill the vacant managerial positions of a number of MLB teams during the upcoming off-season.

This content was created with the help of AI.