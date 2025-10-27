Bo Bichette pinned on the trails in an unusual game: we see new games every day

The Blue Jays were in California tonight to take on the Dodgers on the heels of Game #3 of the World Series. The series was tied 1-1 going into the game.

This was the Dodgers' first home game in the fall classic. There will be three in a row.

In the second inning, the umpire decided to steal the show. As Tyler Glasnow threw a fourth pitch to Daulton Varsho, the batter threw his bat and Bo Bichette, who was at first base, took off for second.

But the umpire took a few (loooooong) seconds before deciding it was a strike after all. So Bichette found himself caught in a mousetrap… and because of the state of his knee, he looked like Bambi in front of tank lights on the highway: he froze.

If the ABS system had been in place, Varsho would have asked for a restart and would have had his goal on balls. John Schneider wouldn't have had to come out and ask for an explanation. And the Blue Jays would probably have scored on Alejandro Kirk's opposite-field hit.

But all that quickly ended the threat without Bichette on the paths and with one more out on the clock.

Let's just say it hurt the Blue Jays, who would normally have scored via such an inning. And when Teoscar Hernandez hit his home run afterwards, it wouldn't have given the Dodgers the lead.

But still…

Of course, it wasn't all the umpire's fault. Tyler Glasnow was in fine form, starting the game very well and being in control against the Blue Jays hitters.

You see unusual plays every day when you watch ball. But this one hurts. Will the frustrated Blue Jays be able to bounce back from this?

John Schneider didn't like Dave Roberts' comments about Canadiens customs.

George Springer was obviously booed in L.A. That's to be expected.

