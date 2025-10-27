Baseball

Bo Bichette at second base tonight
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: X

I mentioned it last night, but Bo Bichette is the talk of Toronto. After all, his health is an important element of the World Series for the American representatives.

Seeing him play defensively on the second cushion comes as a surprise.

While the star was unable to start Saturday's Game #2, the situation has now been clarified: Bichette will be able to play defensively (at second base) tonight.

The manager confirmed it.

We don't know, however, if he'll be able to play the whole game. I imagine it will depend on the score and certain situations. I can see Bichette being replaced by a substitute runner, if need be.

But above all, I wonder how the case will be handled on the heels of three games in three days. Will he be the DH at some point? It's hard to say at the moment.

Speaking of three games in three nights, John Schneider confirmed that all his relievers would be able to pitch three games in three nights, if need be.

It's the end of the season and everything's on the table.

So it's safe to assume that, barring a catastrophe, the only gunner who won't be pitching in Los Angeles (or who won't necessarily be available, at least) is Kevin Gausman. The veteran will throw a #6 game, if need be.

Tonight, Max Scherzer and Tyler Glasnow will cross swords.

PMLB
  • Shohei Ohtani's wife enjoyed the Toronto crowd's shout-out to her husband.

  • Carlos Correa told George Springer to listen to David Popkins, the Blue Jays' new hitting coach.

  • Desi Druschel is back with the Yankees as assistant pitching coach.

