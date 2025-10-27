Bo Bichette at second base tonight

I mentioned it last night, but Bo Bichette is the talk of Toronto. After all, his health is an important element of the World Series for the American representatives.

Seeing him play defensively on the second cushion comes as a surprise.

While the star was unable to start Saturday's Game #2, the situation has now been clarified: Bichette will be able to play defensively (at second base) tonight.

The manager confirmed it.

Bichette will play 2B tomorrow. https://t.co/mFMWV9bpGr – Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) October 26, 2025

We don't know, however, if he'll be able to play the whole game. I imagine it will depend on the score and certain situations. I can see Bichette being replaced by a substitute runner, if need be.

But above all, I wonder how the case will be handled on the heels of three games in three days. Will he be the DH at some point? It's hard to say at the moment.

Speaking of three games in three nights, John Schneider confirmed that all his relievers would be able to pitch three games in three nights, if need be.

It's the end of the season and everything's on the table.

Every Blue Jays reliever will be available to pitch three days in a row vs. Dodgers, John Schneider said – Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) October 26, 2025

So it's safe to assume that, barring a catastrophe, the only gunner who won't be pitching in Los Angeles (or who won't necessarily be available, at least) is Kevin Gausman. The veteran will throw a #6 game, if need be.

Tonight, Max Scherzer and Tyler Glasnow will cross swords.

PMLB

Shohei Ohtani's wife enjoyed the Toronto crowd's shout-out to her husband.

Shohei Ohtani, via Will Ireton: “It was a really great chant, and my wife really appreciated it .” https://t.co/WQfBk7OzrZ – Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) October 27, 2025

Carlos Correa told George Springer to listen to David Popkins, the Blue Jays' new hitting coach.

Carlos Correa reached out to George Springer and told him to trust David Popkins and his staff of assistant hitting coaches.@KPILLAR4 has more… pic.twitter.com/zn2taqZnNL – Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 26, 2025

Desi Druschel is back with the Yankees as assistant pitching coach.

Pitching coach Desi Druschel is returning to the New York Yankees after spending one season with the New York Mets, sources tell ESPN. Druschel, a veteran coach who received permission to talk with other teams, will rejoin the Yankees as an assistant to pitching coach Matt Blake. – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 26, 2025

This content was created with the help of AI.