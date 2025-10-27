Aroldis Chapman will retire if traded to the Yankees

After enjoying arguably his best season ever in his first year as a member of the Boston Red Sox, Aroldis Chapman signed a one-year contract extension with the Massachusetts outfit in August.

And the big left-handed reliever has moved entirely to the other side of the spectrum of the sport's greatest rivalry, that between the Low Reds and the New York Yankees. Chapman appeared on the “Swing Completo” podcast and got people talking with incendiary statements about his former team.

When asked if he would ever consider returning to the Yankees, his answer was as direct as it gets.

Not a chance. Not even dead. If I was told I was being traded to New York, I'd pack my bags and go home. I'd retire on the spot if that happened. I'm not crazy. Never again.

Chapman went on to explain that his run-ins with the New York organization stemmed from the way he was treated during his final season.

I faced a lot of disrespect there. I put up with a lot. I knew they just wanted to find a way to get rid of me, but they didn't know how. And I kept on playing and doing what I always do.

The 37-year-old is referring to the 2022 campaign, when he missed out on the team's playoff run after learning he wasn't guaranteed a spot in the fall lineup. His decision to stay home was viewed internally as a betrayal, and the organization wasted no time in divesting itself of his services, with good reason.

Admittedly, it was a bitter end for a player who had once been one of Major League Baseball's most dominant relievers. But the player in question need only look in the mirror instead of crying in public, having finished his final campaign in the Bronx with an earned-run average of 4.46 in 36 and one-third innings of work.

