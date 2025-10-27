A historic first, but a disaster in the NFL since 1970

Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season will go down in history for a very special reason: the total lack of suspense.

According to data provided by ESPN Research, only one Sunday game was decided by a single possession, the one between the New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals.

A rare occurrence in league history, it testifies to the imbalance on the field this weekend and the lack of exciting entertainment.

In all the matches played on Sunday, the winning teams largely dominated their opponents, accumulating unusual margins of victory. This unprecedented scenario had not been seen since December 20, 1970– over half a century ago – on a day comprising at least eight matches. Suffice to say, fans of suspense were left wanting more.

Record gaps and a two-speed league

This trend highlights a worrying phenomenon for observers: the growing competitive divide between the best teams and those still rebuilding.

Some teams dominate outrageously thanks to the stability of their squads and the precision of their attacking play, while others struggle to find their rhythm, posting lacklustre performances.

For viewers and broadcasters alike, these one-sided games raise questions about the overall balance of the league and the NFL's ability to deliver unpredictable entertainment every week. While fans of the winning teams appreciated the show of strength, neutrals undoubtedly found Week 8 particularly lacklustre.

Nevertheless, the 2025 season remains exciting, and there's every indication that the next few weeks could reshuffle the deck. But one thing is certain: the Sunday of Week 8 will go down as one of the most lopsided in modern NFL history.

