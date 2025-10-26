Top-5: Red Wings erase four-goal deficit to win

Yesterday was a very busy day in the National Hockey League, with 13 games on the schedule.

26 teams were in action, and let's just say there were plenty of highlights.

Here are the ones that caught our eye the most.

1. A spectacular and legendary comeback by the Red Wings

At present, the Montreal Canadiens' closest rival in the Atlantic Division standings is the Detroit Red Wings.

Since their 5-1 loss to the Habs in their opening game, the Red Wings have been on a winning streak, and are currently 6-3-0.

The Habs obviously want the Red Wings to lose, and yesterday they did, as Detroit fell to the St. Louis Blues 4-0 midway through the game.

It was good news for the Habs, but in the end, the Red Wings staged a stunning comeback to win 6-4.

The Wings scored three goals in the second period, including two in the last two minutes, only to tie and take the lead less than 50 seconds into the third.

DEBRINCAT This game is tied! pic.twitter.com/MzQKVZ41vV – NHL (@NHL) October 26, 2025

EDVINSSON PUTS THE WINGS AHEAD 5-4 They were down 4-0! pic.twitter.com/oVLyqP6fGz – NHL (@NHL) October 26, 2025

In short, a crazy game won by the Wings, who remain in second place in the Atlantic, two points behind the Habs, with a game in hand.

2. Senators crush Capitals

Alex Ovechkin was playing his 1500ᵉ career NHL game last night, but unfortunately, the Washington Capitals didn't have a game worthy of such a plateau.

Alex Ovechkin was honored for his 1,500th career NHL game pic.twitter.com/mb1fOEIj5M – SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 25, 2025

Indeed, the Caps lost 7-1 to the Ottawa Senators, in addition to only getting 13 shots on goal in the whole game, being at home.

However, despite the harsh scoreline, there was plenty of animosity in the air, and this led to a free-for-all, where even Sens goalie Linus Ullmark got involved by leaving his net to go to the other side of the ice.

Linus Ullmark wants ALL the smoke. pic.twitter.com/HOckJkpujq – SENS TALK (@senstalk_) October 26, 2025

In short, the Sens were far too strong for the Caps, and with this victory, they're back on level terms with the .500 mark.

It's worth noting that Shane Pinto single-handedly regained the NHL's top scorer's spot with his 8th goal of the season.

After being challenged for goalie interference, this goal by Pinto was UPHELD pic.twitter.com/284UFQKFSw – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 26, 2025

3. A fight breaks out between Nathan MacKinnon and Charlie McAvoy

The Colorado Avalanche visited the Boston Bruins yesterday, and we were treated to a very close game won by the Bruins 3-2.

It was a good hockey game, but what really caught the eye was what happened after the final whistle, when a scrum broke out, leading to a fight between Nathan MacKinnon and Charlie McAvoy.

A MACKINNON VS MCAVOY FIGHT BROKE OUT AFTER THE GAME pic.twitter.com/vFgb8LpjtS – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 25, 2025

It's rare enough to see two such star players throw down the gloves, let alone against each other, but here we were treated to it.

In defeat, Artturi Lehkonen scored the Avalanche's only two goals, bringing his point total to ten, including four goals, in nine games.

4. Nikita Kucherov reaches 1,000 career points

When we talk about the NHL's best players over the past few years, we often think of Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon, but we often overlook Nikita Kucherov.

Yet, we forget that the Tampa Bay Lightning's star player has won three Art Ross trophies since 2018, including the two most recent ones consecutively.

Kucherov is an NHL star, and last night, in a 4-3 Lightning victory over the Anaheim Ducks, Kucherov reached a very important plateau, that of 1,000 career NHL points.

THERE IT IS 1,000 POINTS FOR NIKITA KUCHEROV pic.twitter.com/eU0PWA4ZCg – NHL (@NHL) October 25, 2025

Kucherov achieves this feat in 809 games, which is pretty impressive.

5. Logan Cooley on fire at the Mammoth

We all remember that the Canadiens decided to pass on Shane Wright to select Juraj Slafkovsky.

But let's not forget that the Habs also passed on Logan Cooley, who is probably the best player in this draft right now.

Cooley is off to a great start this season, and he added to that yesterday with three points, including two goals, in the Utah Mammoth's 6-2 win over the Minnesota Wild.

LOGAN COOLEY JUST SCORED AGAIN He's got five goals in his last four periods of hockey! pic.twitter.com/6x2c8saZXr – NHL (@NHL) October 25, 2025

Cooley now has seven goals, including five in the last 24 hours.

Most goals from a member of the 2022 draft class this season: 7 – Logan Cooley

5 – Logan Cooley in the last 48 hours

5 – Cutter Gauthier

4 – Frank Nazar From 77th to 1st in the NHL in goals in two days. pic.twitter.com/CzasLJ2J07 – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) October 25, 2025

That's ten points in nine games this season already.

Overtime

– A first Los Angeles goal for Joel Armia.

Joel Armia – Los Angeles Kings (1) pic.twitter.com/sV05vcxNCJ – NHL Goal Videos (@NHLGoalVideos) October 26, 2025

– A first goal in Anaheim for Ryan Poehling.

Poehling A great feed from Rosco and Ryan Poehling's first goal as a Duck pulls us to within one! #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/oBi7k0sdlk – Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) October 25, 2025

– Here are all the results from yesterday.

– Here are yesterday's top scorers.

– Today's schedule: eight games.