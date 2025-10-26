The Blue Jays’ management of Bo Bichette is the talk of the town

In Game #1 of the World Series, Bo Bichette played second base for the first time in his life in the Majors. He did well, notably with a fine defensive play, but he didn't finish the game.

Then, on Saturday night, he didn't start the game. The manager wanted to give him a break to start the game, leaving the door open for him to enter the game later as a substitute hitter.

That's what happened.

But it was when he stayed in the game defensively that questions arose. If he was okay playing defensively, then why didn't he start the game?

The way I see it, I have a feeling the manager wanted to wait to bring him in at an opportune time in the game… and save him if he didn't need him in Game #2.

Would it have been better to start him as the fourth batter? Everyone has their own ideas on the subject.

Still, it goes to show that there isn't just one right answer for how to handle Bichette. A star player who's too injured to play every inning isn't easy to manage in the World Series.

It's also true that John Schneider has more data in his hands than we do to make his decisions.

After flying out on Sunday and not playing, will Bichette feel up to playing the full game on Monday? We don't know yet.

It's really one day at a time for her. And it will also depend on whether George Springer can play defensively… because seeing Bichette as DH would solve a lot of problems.

