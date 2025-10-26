Olympic Games: Jakub Dobes could take part

If I had told you before the start of the season that Jakub Dobes would have as many starts as Samuel Montembeault after 10 games, nobody would have believed me.

And yet, the young Czech goaltender has been on fire in five games this season, with an average of 1.77 goals allowed per game and a 0.940 save percentage.

He certainlylooks like one of the best goalies in the NHL right now.

Dobes is taking advantage of Montembeault's setbacks to show what he can do, and if Montembeault doesn't bounce back, his position as #1 goaltender is in jeopardy, as is his place at the Olympics.

Speaking of the Olympics, with his incredible performances to date, Dobes could very possibly change the Czech general manager's plans and sneak in as a third goalie.

To do so, Dobes will need to find consistency in his game, as TVA Sports mentions in this article.

He'll need to avoid a slump like last season's.

We recall that Dobes also got off to a strong start last year, but had much more difficulty following his first five outings.

On the other hand, Dobes doesn't seem to be the same goalkeeper he was last season. His technique has been corrected (he's more stable in his movements) and he seems to be at the peak of his confidence, which is very important for a goalkeeper.

As Dave Lévesque mentioned in his TVA Sports piece, he's also much more fluid in his left-to-right movements.

Of course, he wouldn't be the Czech Republic's #1 goalkeeper from the outset, as there are Lukas Dostal and Karel Vejmelka who have more experience and are currently ahead of Dobes. He could still surprise everyone and take the #1 position for his country.

In addition to these three Czech goalies, there are also the names of David Rittich (who has had two excellent starts this season), Daniel Vladar (who also has excellent statistics in five starts) and Petr Mrazek (his experience could count for a lot). All these goalkeepers could be in contention for the Czech Republic's third goalkeeping position.

In short, Dobes will have to keep up a similar pace to have the best chance of breaking into the Czech line-up for the Milan Olympics.

