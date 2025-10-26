Baseball

MLB in brief: Dylan Cease with the Cubs | Max Scherzer’s record
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Camden Chat

Dylan Cease with the Cubs?

It's possible the Cubs are on his case this winter.

Max Scherzer's record

Pitching for four different teams in the World Series has never been done before.

Vladdy and Shohei

They chat in English when they see each other, especially at first base.

The 2028 Olympic Games

It's becoming an increasingly concrete dream for Major League Baseball players.

The impact of the sofa bed

In October, it's more common than you might think. Guys have leases through September, usually.

The Blue Jays' challenge

Winning three games won't be easy.

