Kent Hughes: his contract negotiations took 15 minutes

Credit: Kent Hughes will probably have plenty to say at his press briefing this afternoon.

A few days ago, my colleague Félix Forget wrote that Kent Hughes had also wanted to sign at a discount, like the majority of Canadiens players. This assertion takes on even more meaning today, following the posting of an exclusive interview granted by the Canadiens' GM to TVA Sports' Jonathan Bernier.

In this interview, Hughes recounts that his contract negotiations with Geoff Molson lasted… fifteen minutes. Fifteen minutes! No long discussions, no endless haggling: just two men who already knew they were going to continue together. And in all this, money didn't seem to weigh heavily in the balance.

“The negotiations took 15 minutes, so I'd say it wasn't the most important thing [money]. For me, the most important thing is to continue the work I've started.” – Kent Hughes

According to him, the Habs have nine players capable of making a difference. https://t.co/tPV7FaBDRs – TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 26, 2025

This sentence speaks volumes about the GM's state of mind. After more than three years leading the rebuilding of the Canadiens, Hughes can finally afford to look ahead. His team is no longer a vague project. It has an identity, a solid core and a clear direction. And for the first time since his arrival, you can feel that he's enjoying competing again.

Because let's face it: when he accepted the job in 2022, it was a leap in the dark. The organization was coming off a disastrous season, morale was low and room for manoeuvre virtually non-existent. Three years later, things have changed: Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, Lane Hutson, Ivan Demidov and Noah Dobson form the core of this new era. Kent Hughes has transformed a shattered team into a credible and ambitious project.

His five-year contract extension, concluded in a quarter of an hour, is no accident. It's a sign that he wants to stay in action and continue the work he's started. No need for mind-boggling figures or complex clauses: he wants to build for several years, period.

“We don't do this job to get loved. We do it to try to accomplish something.” – Kent Hughes

It's all there. A straightforward, lucid sentence, in the image of the great man he is. Kent Hughes doesn't seek compliments, but he does seek results.

Of course, a quick signature doesn't guarantee anything on the ice. But it sends a clear message: Kent Hughes believes in his plan, and he wants to see it through. After years of patience, he can finally feed his competitive spirit. And if the rebuilding of the Canadiens were to have a face, it would be that of a calm, convinced managing director… and ready to fight to get Montreal back to winning the Stanley Cup.

