I’m sorry, Slaf

Two weeks ago, in an article, I strongly criticized Juraj Slafkovsky.

I mentioned that he wasn't having the start to the season I'd hoped for, and I also said that he needed to wake up.

That was published after the game against the Nashville Predators. And today, I'm ready to apologize.

Why do I want to apologize?

Because since then… Slaf is not only useful on the ice: he's one of the best players on the club. He gives of himself presence after presence. He's putting more shots on net (11 in his last five games). He goes to the places that pay, and that produces results, as we saw last night. He's even better up front because he's intense and creates space for his teammates on the ice.

And it doesn't stop there… the Slovak has also collected four points, including three goals, in his last five games.

Just yesterday, he helped the Canadiens earn the W in Vancouver, finishing the game with a goal and an assist. Slaf was really f****** good last night against the Canucks.

And it's been two weeks since he's been really f****** good, in fact.

Juraj Slafkovsky will probably never be the Canadiens' top scorer for a season. He'll probably never win the Hart Trophy or the Maurice-Richard Trophy… but it's by doing things the right way on the ice that he can help his club.

That's exactly what we're seeing from him right now. And that's exactly what we need to see from him too: Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton, after all, have made it clear that this is how we want to see him play in Montreal.

Because the moment Slaf decides to use his strengths on the ice, it's easy to recognize his contribution to the Montreal lineup. The Canadiens do better when Slafkovsky is in top form, and that's why he was selected first overall in the 2022 draft.

The Habs knew he had the tools to become a major player in Montreal, and it shows when he performs like this.

The important thing now is to see him continue on that path. He's 21 years old, he's still learning certain things… but there's been nothing wrong with his game over the last two weeks.

And if he keeps playing like this, no one in Montreal will hold it against him.

