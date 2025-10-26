HFTV insider reports that Alexander Zharovsky wants to get to Canada fast

The HFTV team is starting to gain momentum on social networks.

We often see the two guys who roll the page (Alex and Cédrik) at the Bell Centre chatting with fans, and last year, the two guys got the scoop on Ivan Demidov's arrival in April. The scoop turned out to be true, with the exact month of his arrival.

Of course, you might think that this was just luck, and that speculation was already rife.

Well, we'll find out this season whether this secret informant was just a flash in the pan. He followed up recently on HFTV with another possible scoop on another Russian Canadiens prospect.

He mentions that Alexander Zharovsky wants to arrive in Canada soon, and to hear him talk, that would be after the Olympics.

EXCLUSIVE: HFTV's secret insider who correctly reported that Demidov was coming last year returns to tell us some interesting news on Russian prospect Alexander Zharovsky

HFTV also added later that Marco D'Amico was the first to openly announce Zharovsky's arrival.

HFTV also added later that Marco D'Amico was the first to openly announce Zharovsky's arrival.

Once again, a caveat is in order, as the chances of an NHL prospect playing in Europe wanting to get to North America quickly are normal.

However, Zharovsky's situation is different from that of Demidov. Demidov was in the last year of his contract, while Zharovsky is signed in the KHL until 2027.

Nicolas Cloutier of TVA Sports also had this to say, mentioning that the Habs are probably comfortable with Zharovsky playing one more season in the KHL.

It's not that deep and these guys make entertaining content but Demidov's situation can't be compared with Zharovsky's. Demidov's contract was expiring. Zharovsky's deal ends in 27. Zharovsky will probably need more seasoning so Habs likely confortable with the extra year. https://t.co/7MYFmvpKIK – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) October 26, 2025

The fact remains that the Habs managed to get Demidov before the end of his contract (just over a month ago). The Philadelphia Flyers were also able to get Matvei Michkov before his contract expired the following season.

So, nothing is impossible, but as Cloutier mentions, Zharovsky's situation isn't the same as Demidov's, and it's different from Michkov's all the same. Zharovsky is not in the same talent category as Mishkov and Demidov.

Zharovsky is very talented, of course, but I'd be surprised if the Habs wanted to terminate Zharovsky's KHL contract more than a year in advance. Next year, he'll have the opportunity to play a bigger role and get big minutes.

Let's see if HFTV's secret informant is right again.

