Grant McCagg thinks the Canadiens are a Stanley Cup contender

Grant McCagg has never been afraid to speak his mind, and he's proved it once again. The former Canadiens scout, who is now very active on social networks, caused a stir when he said that the Canadiens could be a real Stanley Cup contender. Yes, yes… to the Stanley Cup.

The latter expressed himself in a post on his X account.

“Some people unsubscribed because I had the audacity to suggest that the Canadiens might have a chance of winning the Cup. Chicago's first conquest came quickly too. This team has a lot of parallels. I didn't say it to get clicks – I really believe they're contenders.” – Grant McCagg

Some folks unsubscribed because I had the audacity to suggest that the Canadiens may have a shot at winning the Cup. The first Cup win happened quickly for Chicago, too. This team has a lot of parallels. I didn't say it for clicks – I think they are contenders. https://t.co/5QWDlT8lI9 – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) October 26, 2025

In other words, he sincerely believes that the Habs can surprise just as the Blackhawks did back in the day, going from rebuilding team to Stanley Cup champion.

Of course, this comparison is not without reaction. We're talking about a team that struggled to make the playoffs last year and is still counting on a number of young development players. But according to Grant McCagg, the ingredients are starting to look a lot like the Hawks of Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane and Duncan Keith before they exploded.

Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki in the roles of young offensive stars. Lane Hutson developing into an elite NHL defenseman. Jakub Dobes as a modern vision of a goalie who surprises everyone at the right time.

That's the kind of parallel the former scout seems to want to draw.

And Grant McCagg isn't the first to notice the change in tone around the organization. Over the past year, there has been less talk of “rebuilding” and more of “progression”. The young core is settling in, with players like Ivan Demidov and Noah Dobson being added, and Mike Matheson and Brendan Gallagher serving as mentors and stabilizers.

But to say that the Habs are Stanley Cup contenders takes a healthy dose of optimism (or faith in Kent Hughes).

The Habs' former scout, on the other hand, is a firm believer. And he makes it clear that this isn't a marketing stunt: he's not looking for clicks, but expressing a real conviction.

Still, his statement raises an interesting debate: at what point does a young team cease to be a rebuilding team and become a real threat? If the Canadiens keep up their good form and the young players continue to develop, perhaps the idea will seem less far-fetched than it does today.

overtime

– David Pagnotta sees Mike Matheson sign a three-year contract worth between $6.25 and $7 million a year.

David Pagnotta: Re Mike Matheson negotiations: I could see that being in that $6.25 to $7m dollar range on a three year term – Hello Hockey (10/25) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) October 27, 2025

– Nikita Kucherov settles the debate in overtime.

GUESS WHO Nikita Kucherov scores in @Energizer OT to win it for the @TBLightning! pic.twitter.com/OQ7qd11h0S – NHL (@NHL) October 26, 2025

– A blow for the Canucks as Quinn Hughes will miss the game against the Oilers.

Quinn Hughes is OUT for tonight's matchup vs the Oilers with a day to day lower body injury. pic.twitter.com/ohyf9WLjXH – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 26, 2025

– Michael Misa becomes one of the youngest players to score his first goal in Sharks franchise history.

Michael Misa scored his first NHL goal and became one of the youngest @SanJoseSharks players to do so. #NHLStats Watch now : https://t.co/dT3 4F4MhkC pic.twitter.com/XT1ho8CaJe – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 26, 2025

– The Mammoth haven't lost a game since the birth of their mascot – a seven-game winning streak.