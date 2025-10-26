Further proof of Max Scherzer’s intensity

Max Scherzer is an intense guy. Everyone knows it.

Even though he didn't finish the 2025 regular season well, he wants to win so badly that he became a different player in his playoff start against the Mariners. He wanted to show everyone that he could win, and his confrontation with John Schneider was a good example.

And now we've had further proof of MadMax's intensity.

In a text published on The Athletic, Mitch Bannon reports that, while celebrating the victory in Game #7 against the Seattle Mariners, Scherzer went to see his manager to ask him lots of questions.

Max Scherzer attacks every day with the intensity of the postseason. It's unyielding. That's why the #BlueJays will hand him the ball for a pivotal Game 3. For Scherzer, it's always October: https://t.co/BpgXhsid0R pic.twitter.com/BfITOyft1i – Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) October 26, 2025

The manager's response? “Max, I'm having a beer, man.”

The pitcher wanted to know what game he'd be pitching, so he could line up. He wanted to know which game he was going to need extra tickets for, and when he was going to pitch his bullpen session, which takes place a few days before a start.

But the manager wasn't surprised. He just wished he'd waited until the next morning to answer those questions.

It's this drive that makes Max Scherzer one of the best in his profession. And it's also what means that, at his age, despite obvious signs of slowing down and despite injuries, he can sometimes put in fine performances.

The Blue Jays are banking on the fact that on Monday, he'll be able to do well at Dodger Stadium. He'll pitch Game #3, while Shane Bieber will face Shohei Ohtani in Game #4.

Does the fact that the bullpen will be rested tomorrow, for the first of three games in as many days, mean that Scherzer will pitch tomorrow? After all, he's likely to pitch fewer innings than Shane Bieber, who also benefits from having an extra day of rest. #TommyJohn

Are the Blue Jays making the right choice turning to Max Scherzer in Game 3 instead of Shane Bieber?@ErikKratz31 raises a good point about how the bullpen could've factored into John Schneider's decision… pic.twitter.com/KgJ9NyDUGH – Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 26, 2025

In any case, one thing's for sure: the Blue Jays will have an intense pitcher on the mound to face Tyler Glasnow, who lost to the Blue Jays in an August start.

Is that part of the reason, too? Did the Blue Jays not want MadMax to face Shohei Ohtani, who's more likely to come out with a big one than Glasnow? Who knows.

This content was created with the help of AI.