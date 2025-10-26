Double playing time: Jayden Struble has clearly moved ahead of Arber Xhekaj

At practice camp, there were several battles between different Canadiens players, including one between Arber Xhekaj and Jayden Struble.

The two players were battling for the position of sixth defenseman, while the rest of the defensive brigade was pretty much decided.

In the end, it was Xhekaj who got the better of Struble, but over the last few games, and especially since Kaiden Guhle's injury, the tide has turned.

Indeed, since Guhle was injured for 4 to 6 weeks, Xhekaj and Struble have always been playing at the same time, which was not common.

Both defenders are now in the line-up night after night, and a certain trend is emerging as Struble clearly plays more.

vs Rangers: Xhekaj (10:20) – Struble (16:22)

vs Sabres : Xhekaj (13:08) – Struble (19:09)

vs Flames: Xhekaj (12:16) – Struble (12:52)

vs Oilers: Xhekaj (8:49) – Struble (14:48)

vs Canucks: Xhekaj (6:37) – Struble (12:45)

It's pretty clear and obvious that Struble is playing more and more, as in the last two games, #47 of the Habs has gotten about six minutes more ice time than Xhekaj.

After five games, in my opinion, this is no longer a coincidence or a trend, but a fact.

And that fact is that Jayden Struble has clearly moved ahead of Arber Xhekaj in the club's hierarchy right now, so he wouldn't be the defenseman who'd be bailing out if Kaiden Guhle returned to action today.

Struble plays very good hockey, because you don't see him and you don't notice him, which is exactly the kind of quality you want in a defenseman like Struble.

He's consistent, when you need everything on the ice, which is the opposite of Xhekaj right now.

The Habs' #72 has been struggling for the past few games, making more mistakes and being caught out more often by his opponents.

Last night, Xhekaj took two bad penalties, prompting Martin St-Louis to bench him for most of the rest of the game (the entire third period).

It's a real shame for Xhekaj, but he seems to have lost the rhythm and confidence he had in practice.

Let's hope for his sake that he can regain some consistency, and continue to compete with Struble for a place in the line-up when Guhle returns.

Overtime

– The Habs have the best goalie and one of the worst goalies in the NHL this early in the season.

Best and Worst Goaltenders by Goals Saved Above Expected – October 26 pic.twitter.com/YArna5rIVs – JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 26, 2025

– The Canadiens are opportunistic.

Team Finishing – October 26 pic.twitter.com/wdT43vQ9oE – JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 26, 2025

– Ouch.

Calgary Flames are -19 in GF-GA differential through nine games. On pace for -173.

Worst in salary cap era was the 2024 Sharks at -146.

Flames on pace for 136 goals.

Fewest in cap era (82GP) was 2014 Sabres at 150.

Tough start. – Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) October 26, 2025

– This will be very interesting.