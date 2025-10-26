Domestic violence: Mitch Love suspended for the season by the NHL

Just over a month ago, it was revealed that Washington Capitals assistant coach Mitch Love had been placed on leave by the team following an investigation into him.

The NHL had already initiated the investigation during the off-season, when he was interviewing other clubs for a head coaching position.

The reason for this was not known at the time.

On this Sunday afternoon, Frank Seravalli announced the news that Love has finally been suspended for the 2025-26 season by the National Hockey League.

He is reportedly facing allegations of domestic violence.

Sources say #NHL has suspended #allcaps assistant coach Mitch Love for the entirety of 2025-26 season following an investigation into alleged domestic abuse. The victim reported allegations directly to #NHL and teams Love interviewed with over summer for head coach vacancies. – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 26, 2025

The victim reported the allegations directly to the NHL and teams Love interviewed with over summer for head coach vacancies.

When the investigation began, the Capitals said they would not comment further until it was complete.

However, now that Love has been suspended for the integrity of the 2025-26 season, the organization has announced that it is firing Love effective immediately.

Mitch Love has been relieved of his duties as an assistant coach, effective immediately. This decision follows the findings of an NHL-led investigation into past allegations. The organization is committed to maintaining the highest standards of conduct and accountability. – Capitals PR (@CapitalsPR) October 26, 2025

Love was not only Spencer Carbery's assistant, he was also responsible for the club's defensive brigade.

Washington is currently fourth in the Metropolitan Division with a 6-3-0 record and a +6 rating.

The Capitals also rank fourth in the NHL in the goals-against column, and Love had nothing to do with that this season, as he had been on forced leave from the team since the start of the investigation.

So, since the start of the current campaign, Washington has been operating without the assistant coach in charge of defense.

We can therefore expect the Caps to try and find another assistant for Carbery to help the Capitals this season.

