An important throne for the Rouge et Or as they prepare for the real season

The final weekend in RSEQ Québécois university football saw a number of important duels in the build-up to the real season – the playoffs.

With a resounding 26-3 victory on Saturday in Sherbrooke, Université Laval's Rouge et Or secured not only the regular-season championship, but also home-field advantage for all playoff contests.

The win confirmed Laval's supremacy for the second year running, in a game marked by the first collegiate start of quarterback Jérémy Ouellette.

Dominant from the outset, Glen Constantin's men imposed their rhythm thanks to a hermetic defense and a balanced attack.

This performance enabled the Rouge et Or to close the season with an impressive record of seven wins and just one loss, consolidating their position at the top of the RSEQ conference standings.

On the road to the playoffs: Laval ready for McGill

Laval will host the McGill Redbirds in the semi-finals on Saturday at Stade Telus-Université Laval. The other playoff duel will pit the Université de Montréal Carabins against the Concordia Stingers at CEPSUM.

The latter clinched qualification at the last minute, defeating the Redbirds 31-24 in a spectacular, high-stakes match.

For the Rouge et Or, the goal is clear: to keep up the momentum and win back the Dunsmore Cup, the symbol of Québécois university supremacy.

With a formidable defense, a new prospect at quarterback and the support of its fans, Laval enters the playoffs as the undisputed favorite, determined to extend its dynasty over Canadian university football.

This content was created with the help of AI.