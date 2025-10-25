Yoshinobu Yamamoto: a complete game to lead the Dodgers to victory

Tonight, the Blue Jays and Dodgers faced off in the second game of the World Series.

Once again in the first inning, the Blue Jays sent traffic to the cushions, but to no avail. That wasn't a problem yesterday, but we wondered if it would be today.

The difference? Tonight, unlike Game #1, the Dodgers scored in the first inning.

The Blue Jays responded a few innings later. In the third inning, Alejandro Kirk hit a sacrifice fly that brought both teams back to square one.

Game #2 was really a pitcher's duel. For several innings, the guys couldn't get on base because Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Kevin Gausman were on fire.

In the seventh inning, Gausman flinched. Will Smith and Max Muncy hit solo home runs, sending Gausman out of the game with three outs.

THE MUNCY MASH

IT WAS A #WORLDSERIES SMASH pic.twitter.com/DQnqIjXrXO – MLB (@MLB) October 26, 2025

Against relief, the Dodgers had fun. They sent traffic to the paths and two runs scored in the eighth via a nasty pitch and an option by Will Smith.

The Dodgers' catcher produced three runs today.

Ultimately, Yamamoto pitched a complete game tonight. After a complete game against Milwaukee, Yamamoto is really in his zone right now.

On the heels of this 5-1 win, the Dodgers tie the World Series 1-1. The next three games take place in Los Angeles, from Monday to Wednesday.

PMLB

The chants against Shohei Ohtani continued.

The “we don't need you” chants have started as Ohtani digs in for Game 2 – Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) October 26, 2025

Well done.

Vladdy giving Joe the home run jacket pic.twitter.com/HeFt3UF4To – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 26, 2025

