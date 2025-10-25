“We don’t need you”: Shohei Ohtani in the crowd’s bad graces

Two years ago, Shohei Ohtani was a free agent. We know that he chose to sign with the Dodgers, but we also know that he considered Toronto as the next step in his career.

He visited the club in Florida and was rumoured to be on a plane to Toronto before signing his contract. In short, there was a lot of talk.

All of which is to say that while he may have visited Toronto in 2024 with the Dodgers, his current visit is different. In the middle of the World Series, emotions are different because the stakes are so high.

It all started with the players' pre-game introductions. While Freddie Freeman and Teoscar Hernandez received applause from the crowd, Ohtani was loudly booed.

Then, during the match, which was easily won by the Blue Jays on a score of 11-4 via a big nine-point inning, Ohtani continued to be booed. In particular, he was booed when he hit his two-run home run in the seventh, which made little difference in the end.

Then, at the very end of the game, the fans at the Rogers Centre went one step further: they shouted “we don't need you” at Ohtani when he came up to bat.

There's clearly been a lot of chatter on social networks since last night.

So far, showing a bit of arrogance (whether it's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after the series against the Yankees, or the way he celebrated after the series against the Mariners in the locker room, or this) has served the Blue Jays and their fans well.

Will it continue? We'll see.

It's worth noting, however, that this isn't the only thing that has people talking on the heels of yesterday's game. There are a number of elements that have enabled the Blue Jays to take the lead in the World Series.

1. Blake Snell got off to the worst start of his playoff career, having never allowed eight hits and five runs in a playoff game. It didn't help his team's cause.

Will he have a chance to bounce back?

2. As for Trey Yesavage, he didn't have his best arsenal last night: he lacked control. Removing him after four innings was the right thing to do under the circumstances, to avoid damage.

But hats off to him for his first inning and for finding a way to limit the damage. He kept his team in the game by not giving the Dodgers a big inning.

3. Obviously, the two teams don't have the best reliever corps. But yesterday, the Blue Jays' bullpen got about 15 outs while giving up only two runs (Shohei Ohtani's home run) at a time when the game was out of reach for L.A.

The Dodgers' bullpen gave up six runs in four innings. Snell also had three earned runs scored while the reliever was on the field.

4. Addison Barger slept on Davis Schneider's sofa bed last night at the hotel overlooking the Rogers Centre. He needed a place at the last second because his parents were in town.

But that didn't stop him from hitting the first grand slam by an alternate hitter in World Series history. And it didn't stop him from saying no to Big Papi when he wanted to give him a Red Sox jersey after the game.

5. An inning of at least nine runs in the World Series has only happened three times in World Series history. The 1929 Philadelphia A's and the 1968 Tigers scored 10 runs.

History was made for the Blue Jays, who yesterday scored nine more runs than the Brewers in the entire National Championship Series.

6. We knew the Blue Jays' ability to put the ball in play was working in their favor. They were retired only four times on strikes in the entire game – all four times by the starting pitcher.

The Dodgers, on the other hand, had 13 strikeouts in yesterday's game.

7. Just a week ago, when Anthony Santander went down fighting, Bo Bichette was in no position to make the Blue Jays' roster. So I didn't think he was going to be able to play defensively in the World Series.

He's proven he's getting better. Good for him and his club.

