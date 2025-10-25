Top-4: Leafs lose to Sabres and stay clear of the Habs in the standings

There was very little hockey last night, with only four games played in the National Hockey League.

Eight teams were in action, including two from the Atlantic Division, closely watched by the Canadiens.

Without further ado, here's what caught the eye last night.

1. Leafs in trouble, lose to Sabres

The Canadiens currently sit atop the Atlantic Division with a 6-3-0 record and 12 points.

It's still early in the season, of course, but the three teams we've seen at the top of the division – the Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning – are off to ordinary starts.

The Habs have a cushion, and that cushion remained comfortable last night as the Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Buffalo Sabres.

The two teams were battling it out for 3rd place in the Atlantic Division, and surprisingly, it was the Sabres who pulled off the upset, winning 5-3.

In the victory, defensive defenseman Mattias Samuelsson scored two goals.

ARE YOU SERIOUS RIGHT NOW MATTIAS SAMUELSSON SCORES HIS SECOND OF THE NIGHT YES YOU READ THAT CORRECTLY NO WE DID NOT SIGN A NEW GUY NAMED MATTIAS SAMUELSSON WHAT A GAME FROM 23 4-2 SABRES pic.twitter.com/rtIXDxyWuX – Crossing Swords (@CrossSwordsPod) October 25, 2025

In short, the Leafs lost an important game yesterday, much to the delight of the Canadiens, who hold a five-point lead over the Leafs with one more game to play.

2. Alex Ovechkin scores his 899th career goal

Several teams in the Metropolitan Division are off to a good start this season, including the Washington Capitals, Ovi's gang.

At 40, Ovechkin may be in his final NHL season, but that hasn't stopped him from continuing to be dominant.

Last night, in the Caps' 5-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, Ovi scored two points, including his 899th career goal.

GOAL NUMBER 899 FOR ALEX OVECHKIN! pic.twitter.com/yq9b7RBVrD – NHL (@NHL) October 25, 2025

The Russian legend is now just one goal away from 900 career NHL goals, a plateau that has obviously never been reached.

Ovechkin has seven points, including two goals, in eight games this season.

3. Three-point night for Dougie Hamilton

The New Jersey Devils are one of the best teams in the NHL at the start of the season, and their first-place overall finish is proof of that.

Last night, they picked up their seventh win of the season in eight games, giving them 14 points, good for first place in the NHL.

The Devils' 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks allowed them to climb to the top of the NHL standings.

Thanks to Dougie Hamilton, who scored two goals and an assist in this game.

Dougie Hamilton – New Jersey Devils (3)

Power Play Goal pic.twitter.com/mBM0nD7uBK – NHL Goal Videos (@NHLGoalVideos) October 25, 2025

4. Eighth loss already for the Flames

From the best team in the NHL to the worst, the Calgary Flames are in last place in the entire NHL.

Last night, they suffered their eighth loss of the season and seventh in regular time, losing 5-3 to the Winnipeg Jets.

Nazem Kadri scored his first goal of the season in the defeat.

Nazem Kadri blasts home his first of the season! pic.twitter.com/t2EZjZZN1D – NHL (@NHL) October 25, 2025

In short, the Flames have just three points after eight games, and it seems obvious that they'll be fighting to get Gavin McKenna, the coveted first pick in the next NHL draft.

Overtime

– Here are yesterday's results.

Alex Ovechkin now sits just one goal shy of 900 in his career after scoring the game winner against the Blue Jackets.#NHLStats: https://t.co/UpQKLSGKfo pic.twitter.com/ygFOGpF51K – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 25, 2025

– Here are yesterday's top scorers.

– Today's NHL schedule: 13 games.