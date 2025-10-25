Hockey

Top-4: Leafs lose to Sabres and stay clear of the Habs in the standings
Mathis Therrien
There was very little hockey last night, with only four games played in the National Hockey League.

Eight teams were in action, including two from the Atlantic Division, closely watched by the Canadiens.

Without further ado, here's what caught the eye last night.

1. Leafs in trouble, lose to Sabres

The Canadiens currently sit atop the Atlantic Division with a 6-3-0 record and 12 points.

It's still early in the season, of course, but the three teams we've seen at the top of the division – the Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning – are off to ordinary starts.

The Habs have a cushion, and that cushion remained comfortable last night as the Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Buffalo Sabres.

The two teams were battling it out for 3rd place in the Atlantic Division, and surprisingly, it was the Sabres who pulled off the upset, winning 5-3.

In the victory, defensive defenseman Mattias Samuelsson scored two goals.

In short, the Leafs lost an important game yesterday, much to the delight of the Canadiens, who hold a five-point lead over the Leafs with one more game to play.

2. Alex Ovechkin scores his 899th career goal

Several teams in the Metropolitan Division are off to a good start this season, including the Washington Capitals, Ovi's gang.

At 40, Ovechkin may be in his final NHL season, but that hasn't stopped him from continuing to be dominant.

Last night, in the Caps' 5-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, Ovi scored two points, including his 899th career goal.

The Russian legend is now just one goal away from 900 career NHL goals, a plateau that has obviously never been reached.

Ovechkin has seven points, including two goals, in eight games this season.

3. Three-point night for Dougie Hamilton

The New Jersey Devils are one of the best teams in the NHL at the start of the season, and their first-place overall finish is proof of that.

Last night, they picked up their seventh win of the season in eight games, giving them 14 points, good for first place in the NHL.

The Devils' 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks allowed them to climb to the top of the NHL standings.

Thanks to Dougie Hamilton, who scored two goals and an assist in this game.

4. Eighth loss already for the Flames

From the best team in the NHL to the worst, the Calgary Flames are in last place in the entire NHL.

Last night, they suffered their eighth loss of the season and seventh in regular time, losing 5-3 to the Winnipeg Jets.

Nazem Kadri scored his first goal of the season in the defeat.

In short, the Flames have just three points after eight games, and it seems obvious that they'll be fighting to get Gavin McKenna, the coveted first pick in the next NHL draft.


Overtime

– Here are yesterday's results.

– Here are yesterday's top scorers.

– Today's NHL schedule: 13 games.

