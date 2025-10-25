Three-point game for Ivan Demidov: Habs come from behind against Canucks

After a heartbreaking defeat in Edmonton on Thursday, Montreal was back in action tonight in Vancouver.

Jakub Dobes was back in net.

Here are the line-ups:

It didn't start well for Montreal.

After 20 minutes of play, the club was trailing by just one goal, but it played really badly.

Other than the fact that the Habs can't skate, can't pass, can't hit and can't shoot tonight, this is a pretty decent period. – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 25, 2025

Probably the worst period of the season so far.

Elias Pettersson scored the only goal of the period.

CANUCKS GOAL Elias Pettersson scores his 2nd goal of the season and gets Vancouver on the board! : Sportsnet | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/EQY4u2YUsU – CanucksArmy (@CanucksArmy) October 25, 2025

In the second period, Josh Anderson had a good chance to tie the game, but hit the post hard.

The Canucks were a little more opportunistic. Vancouver doubled its lead on the powerplay.

CANUCKS GOAL Jake DeBrusk tips home a Quinn Hughes slap shot to put Vancouver up 2-0! : Sportsnet | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/ebtj2bmzuO – CanucksArmy (@CanucksArmy) October 26, 2025

The Habs also took advantage of a powerplay later in the period and capitalized.

What a pass from Ivan Demidov to the captain!

Late in the period, the Canucks were awarded another penalty.

And once again, Montreal scored. Juraj Slafkovsky tied it. Another pass to Ivan Demidov, who has to stay on the first power play.

SLAF WITH THE EQUALIZER pic.twitter.com/TbpN63EiKM – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 26, 2025

Montreal really woke up in the third period.

After another power play (this time, the visitors weren't able to find the back of the net), Mike Matheson took advantage of traffic in front of Kevin Lankinen to score a goal.

3-2.

Mike Matheson scores a big goal to give the #GoHabsGo a 3-2 lead. Good screen by Newhook. pic.twitter.com/S1KBedzRI0 – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) October 26, 2025

In control of the game, Demidov decided to continue making the Canucks look bad.

This time, he stood out with his shot.

Make that a THREE point game for Ivan Demidov. His second goal of the year is a nice one timer.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/ZJPZwlNfqH – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) October 26, 2025

Wow!

One of the Canucks commentators even said “he's going to win the Calder”.

Final score: 4-3. The Canucks closed the gap late in the game, but too little too late.

Martin St-Louis's team will end their Western trip in Seattle on Tuesday.

Overtime

– Rocket win.

In the #AHL, the #Rocket de Laval “saves” their trip with a 4-2 win in Utica Jared Davidson scored twice and Pascal Vincent's team came home with one win and two losses Next game in Laval Wednesday vs Lehigh Valley at #RDS – Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) October 26, 2025

– More fear than harm for the captain, who in the game extended his streak of games with at least one point to nine. He has a point in every game this season except the Toronto opener.

Suzuki doesn't get hit very often, but when he does, he's back on his feet and skating faster than the person who hit him. pic.twitter.com/2Qo0MUA3es – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) October 26, 2025

– Who'd have thought it? The Russian leads the NHL in rookie points.