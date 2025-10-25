Hockey

Three-point game for Ivan Demidov: Habs come from behind against Canucks
Raphael Simard
After a heartbreaking defeat in Edmonton on Thursday, Montreal was back in action tonight in Vancouver.

Jakub Dobes was back in net.

Here are the line-ups:

It didn't start well for Montreal.

After 20 minutes of play, the club was trailing by just one goal, but it played really badly.

Probably the worst period of the season so far.

Elias Pettersson scored the only goal of the period.

In the second period, Josh Anderson had a good chance to tie the game, but hit the post hard.

The Canucks were a little more opportunistic. Vancouver doubled its lead on the powerplay.

The Habs also took advantage of a powerplay later in the period and capitalized.

What a pass from Ivan Demidov to the captain!

Late in the period, the Canucks were awarded another penalty.

And once again, Montreal scored. Juraj Slafkovsky tied it. Another pass to Ivan Demidov, who has to stay on the first power play.

Montreal really woke up in the third period.

After another power play (this time, the visitors weren't able to find the back of the net), Mike Matheson took advantage of traffic in front of Kevin Lankinen to score a goal.

3-2.

In control of the game, Demidov decided to continue making the Canucks look bad.

This time, he stood out with his shot.

Wow!

One of the Canucks commentators even said “he's going to win the Calder”.

Final score: 4-3. The Canucks closed the gap late in the game, but too little too late.

Martin St-Louis's team will end their Western trip in Seattle on Tuesday.


Overtime

– Rocket win.

– More fear than harm for the captain, who in the game extended his streak of games with at least one point to nine. He has a point in every game this season except the Toronto opener.

– Who'd have thought it? The Russian leads the NHL in rookie points.

