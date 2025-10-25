Rodger Brulotte: we wish him all the best in his fight against cancer

When you think of baseball in Montreal, and by the same token when you think of the Montreal Expos, the first person who comes to mind is Rodger Brulotte.

He's a baseball legend in Montreal as a describer and analyst, while his voice is recognizable around town as that of Québécois baseball.

Unfortunately, Rodger Brulotte isn't getting any younger, and recently his persistent back pain has taken a turn for the worse.

Complaining of back pain, the 78-year-old went to hospital, where he was finally diagnosed with back cancer, more specifically cancer of the sixth dorsal vertebra.

Brulotte is currently battling the cancer, having undergone surgery and returned home.

A speedy recovery to the great Rodger, who avoided the worst.

We obviously wish him the best possible recovery, as he clearly avoided the worst by being diagnosed quickly.

With all the ups and downs and bad news in recent weeks and months, Rodger Brulotte unfortunately hasn't been able to enjoy his favorite time of the year, the end of the MLB season and the playoffs.

Fortunately, now that he's back home, hopefully he was able to watch the Blue Jays qualify for the World Series, and see their magnificent performance yesterday in Game #1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Toronto Blue Jays won 11-4, and are now just three wins away from winning the World Series.

In short, we wish Rodger Brulotte a speedy recovery, and hope for his sake that the Blue Jays win the World Series.

– A great first game for the Blue Jays.

