Rodger Brulotte diagnosed with cancer

Those who watch baseball on TVA Sports will have noticed that Rodger Brulotte hasn't been around for a few weeks now. And now, in a text published by Marc De Foy, who spoke to the man himself, the big name in Quebec baseball has revealed the real reason.

He has cancer.

A speedy recovery to the great Rodger, who avoided the worst. https://t.co/UuiNNKSDiD – TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 25, 2025

Back pain prompted Rodger to undergo tests, and that's when his doctor told him he had a cancerous tumor on his sixth dorsal vertebra.

It's been a tough few weeks for one of the faces of Quebec baseball.

We already knew that Rodger Brulotte had undergone back surgery, but we didn't know how serious the situation was. The principal didn't want to talk about it beforehand, to avoid making people feel sorry for him.

He spent several weeks away from home. But now he's getting better. That's good news!

Of course, the timing of his illness is unfortunate for the man who has given his life to baseball. After all, not only are the playoffs in full swing, but the Blue Jays are on fire – and the World Series is on TVA Sports this year.

Denis Casavant has been with Karl Gélinas for a few weeks now. And together, they're doing a great job of mic'ing Blue Jays games.

We agree that Rodger would have loved to analyze these games. I imagine, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s fiery series this year, that the famous analyst would have had fun describing it all.

But health is more important.

