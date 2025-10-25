Nazem Kadri could be on the market soon (and the Habs will have the cap space to accommodate him)

Earlier this evening, I wrote about how the Canadiens have no interest in putting Patrik Laine on the long-term injured list.

One of the advantages of not doing so is that it could save the Habs close to $20 million between now and the trade deadline. Right now, the Habs are first in the Atlantic, and if they keep this up, they could very well be in the playoff hunt after the Olympics.

And if the club is in the race, it will be able to buy (for a rare occasion) at the trade deadline. Guys like Steven Stamkos, Sidney Crosby – though the Penguins won't trade him if they keep playing like this – and Nazem Kadri could be available. In his latest piece on The Athletic, Pierre LeBrun talks about the fact that the Flames' center doesn't want to leave, but…

Flames making calls, the latest on Yegor Chinakhov, who will the referees be in Milan? And more in weekend Rumblings, latest for@TheAthletic https://t.co/jABjJdVrE3 – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 24, 2025

But if Calgary continues to languish at the bottom of the overall standings, Craig Conroy could be a seller.

Kadri has been linked to the Canadiens in the past, is interested in exercising his non-movement clause to go to Montreal and with the possible savings due to not using the LTIR, Montreal will have a lot of money available to acquire the player's seven million dollar contract.

He would be a perfect second/third center until 2029. Seven million dollars isn't too astronomical a sum, especially with the rising salary cap. If Montreal were to acquire Kadri, who wouldn't cost the moon, he'd be the Habs' fifth-richest forward, after Laine and the three members of the first line.

The 35-year-old Ontarian still has some good hockey to offer, and last year he collected 67 points in 82 games. He hasn't had the best start to the season, collecting five points in nine games.

Overtime

– Obviously.

He's not done impressing, even the best. https://t.co/JfgUtMIBz6 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 25, 2025

– It's official.

The All-Star Game and Skills Competition is heading to Long Island, with the classic format making its comeback Feb. 5-7, 2027 at UBS Arena. ( : @NHLPR) pic.twitter.com/6sl9T3IldL – BarDown (@BarDown) October 25, 2025

– A beautiful moment.

THERE IT IS 1,000 POINTS FOR NIKITA KUCHEROV pic.twitter.com/eU0PWA4ZCg – NHL (@NHL) October 25, 2025

– The Jays will want to double their lead in the series.

– A 1500th game for Ovi.